Velvet Underground : une édition vinyle limitée arrive pour "Loaded"

Voici le détail :
‘Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)’ tracklist / *marks vinyl debut:
Loaded: Original Album (remastered):
Side one:
‘Who Loves The Sun’
‘Sweet Jane’
‘Rock & Roll’
‘Cool It Down’
‘New Age’
Side two:
‘Head Held High’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘I Found A Reason’
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”
Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (remastered)”
Side one:
‘Who Loves The Sun’
‘Sweet Jane’
‘Rock & Roll’
‘Cool It Down’
‘New Age’
Side two:
‘Head Held High’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘I Found A Reason’
‘Train ’round The Bend’
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”
Loaded: Full-length version (remastered):
Side one:
‘Who Loves The Sun’
‘Sweet Jane’ – Full-length version*
‘Rock & Roll’ – Full-length version*
‘Cool It Down’
‘New Age’ – Full-length version*
Side two:
‘Head Held High’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘I Found A Reason’
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”
Loaded – Fully loaded version (remastered)
Side one:
‘Ride Into The Sun’ – Session outtake*
‘Ocean’ – Session outtake*
‘I Love You’ – Session outtake*
‘I’m Sticking With You’ – Session outtake*
‘Rock & Roll’ – Demo*
‘Sad Song’ – Demo*
Side two:
‘I Found A Reason’ – Demo*
‘Satellite Of Love’ – Demo*
‘Oh Gin’ – Demo*
‘Walk And Talk’ – Demo*
‘Ocean’ – Demo*
‘I Love You’ – Demo*
‘Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall’ – Demo*
Side three:
‘Cool It Down’ – Early version*
‘Sweet Jane’ – Early version*
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Early version*
‘Head Held High’ – Early version*
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” – Early version*
‘Who Loves The Sun’ – Alternate mix*
Side four:
‘Sweet Jane’ – Alternate mix*
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Alternate mix*
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’ – Alternate mix*
‘Cool It Down’ – Alternate mix*
‘Head Held High’ – Alternate mix*
‘Rock & Roll’ – Alternate mix*
Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded version (remastered)
Side one:
‘I’m Waiting For The Man’
‘White Light/White Heat’
‘I’m Set Free’
‘Sweet Jane’
Side two:
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘New Age’
‘Beginning To See The Light’
‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’
Side three:
‘Pale Blue Eyes’
‘Candy Says’
‘Sunday Morning’
‘After Hours’
Side four:
‘Femme Fatale’
‘Some Kinda Love’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Version two
Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)
Side one:
‘I’m Waiting For The Man’*
‘What Goes On’*
‘Cool It Down’*
Side two:
‘Sweet Jane’*
‘Rock & Roll’*
‘Some Kinda Love’*
Side three:
‘New Age’*
‘Candy Says’*
‘Head Held High’*
Side four:
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’*
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”*
7” singles
‘Head Held High’ b/w ‘Train ‘Round The Bend’ – French picture sleeve
‘Rock & Roll’ b/w ‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Cotillion sleeve
‘Sweet Jane’ b/w ‘Rock & Roll’ – German picture sleeve
‘Who Loves The Sun’ b/w ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” – Cotillion sleeve