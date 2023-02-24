Velvet Underground : une édition vinyle limitée arrive pour "Loaded"

Voici le détail :

‘Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)’ tracklist / *marks vinyl debut:

Loaded: Original Album (remastered):

Side one:

‘Who Loves The Sun’

‘Sweet Jane’

‘Rock & Roll’

‘Cool It Down’

‘New Age’

Side two:

‘Head Held High’

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’

‘I Found A Reason’

‘Train ‘Round The Bend’

‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”

Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (remastered)”

Side one:

‘Who Loves The Sun’

‘Sweet Jane’

‘Rock & Roll’

‘Cool It Down’

‘New Age’

Side two:

‘Head Held High’

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’

‘I Found A Reason’

‘Train ’round The Bend’

‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”

Loaded: Full-length version (remastered):

Side one:

‘Who Loves The Sun’

‘Sweet Jane’ – Full-length version*

‘Rock & Roll’ – Full-length version*

‘Cool It Down’

‘New Age’ – Full-length version*

Side two:

‘Head Held High’

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’

‘I Found A Reason’

‘Train ‘Round The Bend’

‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”

Loaded – Fully loaded version (remastered)

Side one:

‘Ride Into The Sun’ – Session outtake*

‘Ocean’ – Session outtake*

‘I Love You’ – Session outtake*

‘I’m Sticking With You’ – Session outtake*

‘Rock & Roll’ – Demo*

‘Sad Song’ – Demo*

Side two:

‘I Found A Reason’ – Demo*

‘Satellite Of Love’ – Demo*

‘Oh Gin’ – Demo*

‘Walk And Talk’ – Demo*

‘Ocean’ – Demo*

‘I Love You’ – Demo*

‘Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall’ – Demo*

Side three:

‘Cool It Down’ – Early version*

‘Sweet Jane’ – Early version*

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Early version*

‘Head Held High’ – Early version*

‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” – Early version*

‘Who Loves The Sun’ – Alternate mix*

Side four:

‘Sweet Jane’ – Alternate mix*

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Alternate mix*

‘Train ‘Round The Bend’ – Alternate mix*

‘Cool It Down’ – Alternate mix*

‘Head Held High’ – Alternate mix*

‘Rock & Roll’ – Alternate mix*

Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded version (remastered)

Side one:

‘I’m Waiting For The Man’

‘White Light/White Heat’

‘I’m Set Free’

‘Sweet Jane’

Side two:

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’

‘New Age’

‘Beginning To See The Light’

‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’

Side three:

‘Pale Blue Eyes’

‘Candy Says’

‘Sunday Morning’

‘After Hours’

Side four:

‘Femme Fatale’

‘Some Kinda Love’

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Version two

Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)

Side one:

‘I’m Waiting For The Man’*

‘What Goes On’*

‘Cool It Down’*

Side two:

‘Sweet Jane’*

‘Rock & Roll’*

‘Some Kinda Love’*

Side three:

‘New Age’*

‘Candy Says’*

‘Head Held High’*

Side four:

‘Train ‘Round The Bend’*

‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”*

7” singles

‘Head Held High’ b/w ‘Train ‘Round The Bend’ – French picture sleeve

‘Rock & Roll’ b/w ‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Cotillion sleeve

‘Sweet Jane’ b/w ‘Rock & Roll’ – German picture sleeve

‘Who Loves The Sun’ b/w ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” – Cotillion sleeve