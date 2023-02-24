Passer au contenu
Velvet Underground : une édition vinyle limitée arrive pour "Loaded"

il y a 22 minutesTemps de lecture2 min
Par Marie-Amélie Mastin

Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition) est le nom de ce nouveau box vinyle qui semble proche de celui sorti en 2015 mais avec neuf LPs supplémentaires en mono et stéréo, et les mixes d’origine de l’album dans leur intégralité.

Des démos, des prises de studio, et des enregistrements live feront partie d’une publication officielle pour la toute première fois.

Vous pouvez déjà précommander ici un des 1970 exemplaires !

Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition) sera disponible dans diverses éditions, notamment une " Deluxe " avec le vinyle, le poster de la pochette, et un livret illustré avec des notes de Lenny Kaye qui apparaissait dans l’édition de 2015.

En plus des 9 LPs, quatre singles 7’’ reproduiront à l’identique les singles officiels et leurs Face-B extraits de Loaded.

Voici le détail :

‘Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)’ tracklist / *marks vinyl debut:

Loaded: Original Album (remastered):

Side one:

‘Who Loves The Sun’
‘Sweet Jane’
‘Rock & Roll’
‘Cool It Down’
‘New Age’

Side two:

‘Head Held High’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘I Found A Reason’
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”

Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (remastered)”

Side one:

‘Who Loves The Sun’
‘Sweet Jane’
‘Rock & Roll’
‘Cool It Down’
‘New Age’

Side two:

‘Head Held High’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘I Found A Reason’
‘Train ’round The Bend’
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”

Loaded: Full-length version (remastered):

Side one:

‘Who Loves The Sun’
‘Sweet Jane’ – Full-length version*
‘Rock & Roll’ – Full-length version*
‘Cool It Down’
‘New Age’ – Full-length version*

Side two:

‘Head Held High’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘I Found A Reason’
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”

Loaded – Fully loaded version (remastered)

Side one:

‘Ride Into The Sun’ – Session outtake*
‘Ocean’ – Session outtake*
‘I Love You’ – Session outtake*
‘I’m Sticking With You’ – Session outtake*
‘Rock & Roll’ – Demo*
‘Sad Song’ – Demo*

Side two:

‘I Found A Reason’ – Demo*
‘Satellite Of Love’ – Demo*
‘Oh Gin’ – Demo*
‘Walk And Talk’ – Demo*
‘Ocean’ – Demo*
‘I Love You’ – Demo*
‘Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall’ – Demo*

Side three:

‘Cool It Down’ – Early version*
‘Sweet Jane’ – Early version*
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Early version*
‘Head Held High’ – Early version*
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” – Early version*
‘Who Loves The Sun’ – Alternate mix*

Side four:

‘Sweet Jane’ – Alternate mix*
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Alternate mix*
‘Train ‘Round The Bend’ – Alternate mix*
‘Cool It Down’ – Alternate mix*
‘Head Held High’ – Alternate mix*
‘Rock & Roll’ – Alternate mix*

Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded version (remastered)

Side one:

‘I’m Waiting For The Man’
‘White Light/White Heat’
‘I’m Set Free’
‘Sweet Jane’

Side two:

‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’
‘New Age’
‘Beginning To See The Light’
‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’

Side three:

‘Pale Blue Eyes’
‘Candy Says’
‘Sunday Morning’
‘After Hours’

Side four:

‘Femme Fatale’
‘Some Kinda Love’
‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Version two

Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)

Side one:

‘I’m Waiting For The Man’*
‘What Goes On’*
‘Cool It Down’*

Side two:

‘Sweet Jane’*
‘Rock & Roll’*
‘Some Kinda Love’*

Side three:

‘New Age’*
‘Candy Says’*
‘Head Held High’*

Side four:

‘Train ‘Round The Bend’*
‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin”*

7” singles

‘Head Held High’ b/w ‘Train ‘Round The Bend’ – French picture sleeve
‘Rock & Roll’ b/w ‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill’ – Cotillion sleeve
‘Sweet Jane’ b/w ‘Rock & Roll’ – German picture sleeve
‘Who Loves The Sun’ b/w ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” – Cotillion sleeve

