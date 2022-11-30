Une réédition du dernier album de Motorhead

Dans le clip ci-dessus, on peut voir des images du groupe en studio et en coulisses, en train de travailler à ce qui deviendrait le tout dernier album de Motorhead.
L’interview, intitulée "War, Love, Death and Injustice" a été réalisée par Robert Kiewik lors de la tournée Bad Magic de 2015.
Plusieurs formats seront proposés : un double vinyle, double CD et en format digital. Un coffret en édition limitée reprendra tous ces formats ainsi qu’une planche ouija “Motörhead – MURDER ONE”, "si jamais vous souhaitiez discuter avec Lemmy ou n’importe qui d’autre de l’autre côté…"
Retrouvez toutes les infos ici.
Bad Magic : Seriously Bad Magic Tracklist :
01. Victory Or Die
02. Thunder & Lightning
03. Fire Storm Hotel
04. Shoot Out All of Your Lights
05. The Devil
06. Electricity
07. Evil Eye
08. Teach Them How To Bleed
09. Till The End
10. Tell Me Who To Kill
11. Choking On Your Screams
12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You
13. Sympathy For The Devil
14. Heroes
15. Bullet In Your Brain (Bonus Track)
16. Greedy Bastards (Bonus Track)
Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks ! Tracklist :
01. We Are Motörhead
02. Damage Case
03. Stay Clean
04. Metropolis
05. Over the Top
06. String Theory
07. The Chase is Better Than the Catch
08. Rock It
09. Lost Woman Blues
10. Doctor Rock
11. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power
12. Going to Brazil
13. Ace of Spades
14. Overkill