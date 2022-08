The tracklist for the double LP and CD deluxe editions of ‘Words & Music, May 1965’:

‘I’m Waiting For The Man (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Men Of Good Fortune (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Heroin (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Too Late (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Buttercup Song (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Walk Alone (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Pale Blue Eyes (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Stockpile (May 1965 Demo)’

‘Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (May 1965 Demo)’

‘I’m Waiting For The Man (May 1965 Alternate Version)’

Bonus 7-inch :

‘Gee Whiz (1958 Rehearsal)’

‘Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/4 Home Recording)’

‘Michael, Row The Boat Ashore (1963/4 Home Recording)’

‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) (1963/4 Home Recording)’

‘W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/4 Home Recording)’

‘Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/4 Home Recording)’