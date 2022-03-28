Un nouveau live pour les Rolling Stones!

‘Live At The El Mocambo’ tracklist :

1. ‘Honky Tonk Women (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

2. ‘All Down The Line (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

3. Hand Of Fate (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

4. ‘Route 66 (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

5. ‘Fool To Cry (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

6. ‘Crazy Mama (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

7. ‘Mannish Boy (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

8. ‘Crackin’ Up (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

9. ‘Dance Little Sister (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

10. ‘Around And Around (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

11. ‘Tumbling Dice (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

12. ‘Hot Stuff (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

13. ‘Star Star (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

14. ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

15. ‘Worried Life Blues (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

16. ‘Little Red Rooster (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

17. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

18. ‘Rip This Joint (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

19. ‘Brown Sugar (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

20. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

21. ‘Melody (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

22. ‘Luxury (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’

23. ‘Worried About You (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)’