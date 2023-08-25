Un album culte de Prince réédité avec 47 inédits

Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist :
CD1 : Remaster
01. Thunder
02. Daddy Pop
03. Diamonds and Pearls
04. Cream
05. Strollin’
06. Willing and Able
07. Gett Off
08. Walk Don’t Walk
09. Jughead
10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night
11. Push
12. Insatiable
13. Live 4 Love
CD2 : Single Mixes & Edits
01. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)
02. Gett Off (Houstyle)
03. Violet the Organ Grinder
04. Gangster Glam
05. Horny Pony
06. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)
07. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)
08. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)
09. Insatiable (Edit)
10. Diamonds and Pearls (Edit)
11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)
12. Call the Law
13. Willing and Able (Edit)
14. Willing and Able (Video Version)
15. Thunder (DJ Fade)
CD3-5 :
Vault I
01. Schoolyard
02. My Tender Heart
03. Pain
04. Streetwalker
05. Lauriann
06. Darkside
07. Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)
08. Glam Slam’91
09. Live 4 Love (Early Version)
10. Cream (Take 2)
11. Skip to My You My Darling
12. Diamonds and Pearls (Long Version)
Vault II
01. Daddy Pop (12″ Version)
02. Martika’s Kitchen
03. Spirit
04. Open Book
05. Work That Fat
06. Horny Pony (Version 2)
07. Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)
08. Hold Me
09. Blood on the Sheets
10. The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom and The Whole Nine)
11. Don’t Say U Love Me
Vault III
01. Get Blue
02. Tip O’My Tongue
03. The Voice
04. Trouble
05. Alice Through the Looking Glass
06. Standing at the Altar
07. Hey U
08. Letter 4 Miles
09. I Pledge Allegiance to Your Love
10. Thunder Ballet
CD6&7 : Live at Glam Slam, 1992
01. Thunder
02. Daddy Pop
03. Diamonds and Pearls
04. Willing and Able
05. Jughead
06. The Sacrifice of Victor
07. Nothing Compares 2 U
08. Thieves in the Temple
09. Sexy M.F.
10. Insatiable
11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In the Socket (Medley)
12. 1999/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)
13. Gett Off
14. Gett Off (Houstyle)
Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition Blu-ray Tracklist :
Special Olympics at Metrodome, July 1991
Soundcheck — July 19, 1991
01. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)
Show — July 20, 1991
01. Diamonds and Pearls
02. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)
Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection
01. Introduction
02. Thunder (Live)
03. Gett Off
04. Cream
05. Diamonds and Pearls
06. Dr. Feelgood (Live)
07. Call the Law
08. Willing and Able
09. Jughead (Live)
10. Insatiable
11. Strollin’
12. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night
13. Live 4 Love (Live)