Tip Top : The Weeknd, n° 1 depuis 9 semaines

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

ANYONE FOR YOU

ANYONE FOR YOU

ANYONE FOR YOU

ANYONE FOR YOU

ANYONE FOR YOU

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

STAND UP

STAND UP

STAND UP

STAND UP

STAND UP

I LL BE OK

I LL BE OK

I LL BE OK

I LL BE OK

I LL BE OK

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

NIGHTS LIKE THIS

NIGHTS LIKE THIS

NIGHTS LIKE THIS

NIGHTS LIKE THIS

NIGHTS LIKE THIS

LET SOMEBODY GO

LET SOMEBODY GO

LET SOMEBODY GO

LET SOMEBODY GO

LET SOMEBODY GO

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

WHERE ARE YOU NOW (feat CALLUM SCOTT) EDIT

WHERE ARE YOU NOW (feat CALLUM SCOTT) EDIT

WHERE ARE YOU NOW (feat CALLUM SCOTT) EDIT

WHERE ARE YOU NOW (feat CALLUM SCOTT) EDIT

WHERE ARE YOU NOW (feat CALLUM SCOTT) EDIT

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

ET BAM

ET BAM

ET BAM

ET BAM

ET BAM

C EST LA REGLE

C EST LA REGLE

C EST LA REGLE

C EST LA REGLE

C EST LA REGLE

IN

IN

IN

IN

IN

50

37

-13

7

MICHAEL BUBLE