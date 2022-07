Tip Top : Harry Styles indétrônable partage le podium avec Angèle et Lizzo

AS IT WAS

AS IT WAS

AS IT WAS

AS IT WAS

AS IT WAS

ABOUT DAMN TIME

ABOUT DAMN TIME

ABOUT DAMN TIME

ABOUT DAMN TIME

ABOUT DAMN TIME

CLAP YOUR HANDS

CLAP YOUR HANDS

CLAP YOUR HANDS

CLAP YOUR HANDS

CLAP YOUR HANDS

HOLD MY HAND

HOLD MY HAND

HOLD MY HAND

HOLD MY HAND

HOLD MY HAND

WHEN YOU RE GONE

WHEN YOU RE GONE

WHEN YOU RE GONE

WHEN YOU RE GONE

WHEN YOU RE GONE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

SHE S ALL I WANNA BE

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

MISS YOU

THE AVENER

THE AVENER

THE AVENER

THE AVENER

THE AVENER

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

LA FAMA feat THE WEEKND

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

IN THE DARK

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE & SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS

MISS U WHEN U RE THERE

MISS U WHEN U RE THERE

MISS U WHEN U RE THERE

MISS U WHEN U RE THERE

MISS U WHEN U RE THERE

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

OH MY GOD

24

24

=

3

BERRE