Et voici la setlist du concert à Montreux :

Pana-vision

Thin Thing

The Opposite

Speech Bubbles

Free in the Knowledge

A Hairdryer

Waving a White Flag

Colours Fly

We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings

Skrting on the Surface

Bodies Laughing

The Smoke

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Encore :

The Same

Bending Hectic (New song, live debut)

Just Eyes and Mouth

Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses