The Kinks : une double réédition pour les 50 ans de ‘Muswell Hillbillies/Everybody’s In Show-Biz’

The Kinks
il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture3 min
Par Classic 21

Les Kinks ont annoncé la sortie d'un double coffret avec des versions remasterisées de ces deux albums pour leurs 50 ans.

Le premier, "Muswell Hillbillies", leur 10e album, est sorti en 1971 et marquait un vrai tournant pour le groupe. Il venaient de signer avec le label RCA et visaient alors un public américain.

Le second date de 1972 et reflète plus la vie du groupe sur les routes des Etats-Unis. La deuxième partie de ce double album présente d'ailleurs un live enregistré au célèbre Carnegie Hall de New York.

Cette réédition sortira le 9 septembre prochain. Ray Davies a expliqué à ce sujet : "Maintenant, avec une nouvelle maison de disques et une nouvelle image, je peux apporter un peu cet esprit sauvage de l'époque dans ma musique".

Son frère, Dave Davies ajoute : ""Muswell Hillbillies" est l'un de mes albums préférés des Kinks. C'est un peu une partie de l'histoire de la famille Davies et de toutes les personnes impliquées à l'époque".

Le groupe a partagé une version inédite du titre "Celluloid Heroes" qui figurera sur cette réédition :

Détails du coffret : 

6 x LP

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ 2014 gatefold deluxe 2LP remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, colour vinyl.

· ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’ 2016 gatefold deluxe 3LP, remastered from original master tapes, colour vinyl.

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ 11 new Ray Davies track remixes 1LP, bespoke new artwork, heavyweight black vinyl.
Blu-Ray video 
· Previously unseen, digitally restored Ray Davies 1971 home movie, narrated by Ray (15 minutes long).
4 x CD

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ original albums remastered in gatefold wallets, with original artwork.

· 11 new Ray Davies track remixes (previously unreleased) in gatefold wallet, bespoke new artwork.

· The Kinks 1971 US Tour Travel Montage (contains new Ray Davies track remixes, one of which is a previously unreleased track).
Deluxe Hardback book
· 52 pages on gloss art paper, extensive text with new band interview quotes, rare and unseen photos and memorabilia.
The Kinks ‘London Roots’ map
· A2 size on uncoated sepia paper stock, Kinks north London roots map with key historical Kinks related locations, chosen by the band.
Printed memorabilia
· 6 x glossy Kinks photos from 1971-1972.
Badge
·  Bespoke, metal and enamel, yellow and black, Kinks RCA era logo heavy pin-clasp badge.
Onsert 
·  Back of box, colour 12” paper onsert displaying contents.
Exclusive D2C only 7” single: The Kinks ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship / 20th Century Man’

· 1972 RCA Spanish promo single picture sleeve replicated, black vinyl disc.

· Free with every Kinks ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ / ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ deluxe box set purchased from The Kinks official D2C store (Music Glue) – while stocks last.

1LP: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

· Album remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, original 1971 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl.

2LP: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Album newly remastered from original master tapes, original 1972 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl.

2CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ & ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Both original albums remastered and combined, bonus tracks of four new Ray Davies remixes, ‘hardback-book’ packaging, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos.

1CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

· Original album remastered, bonus tracks of three new Ray Davies remixes, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Original album remastered, bonus track of new Ray Davies remix, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos.

