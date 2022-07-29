The Kinks : une double réédition pour les 50 ans de ‘Muswell Hillbillies/Everybody’s In Show-Biz’

Détails du coffret :

6 x LP

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ 2014 gatefold deluxe 2LP remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, colour vinyl.

· ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’ 2016 gatefold deluxe 3LP, remastered from original master tapes, colour vinyl.

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ 11 new Ray Davies track remixes 1LP, bespoke new artwork, heavyweight black vinyl.

Blu-Ray video

· Previously unseen, digitally restored Ray Davies 1971 home movie, narrated by Ray (15 minutes long).

4 x CD

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ original albums remastered in gatefold wallets, with original artwork.

· 11 new Ray Davies track remixes (previously unreleased) in gatefold wallet, bespoke new artwork.

· The Kinks 1971 US Tour Travel Montage (contains new Ray Davies track remixes, one of which is a previously unreleased track).

Deluxe Hardback book

· 52 pages on gloss art paper, extensive text with new band interview quotes, rare and unseen photos and memorabilia.

The Kinks ‘London Roots’ map

· A2 size on uncoated sepia paper stock, Kinks north London roots map with key historical Kinks related locations, chosen by the band.

Printed memorabilia

· 6 x glossy Kinks photos from 1971-1972.

Badge

· Bespoke, metal and enamel, yellow and black, Kinks RCA era logo heavy pin-clasp badge.

Onsert

· Back of box, colour 12” paper onsert displaying contents.

Exclusive D2C only 7” single: The Kinks ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship / 20th Century Man’

· 1972 RCA Spanish promo single picture sleeve replicated, black vinyl disc.

· Free with every Kinks ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ / ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ deluxe box set purchased from The Kinks official D2C store (Music Glue) – while stocks last.

1LP: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

· Album remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, original 1971 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl.

2LP: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Album newly remastered from original master tapes, original 1972 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl.

2CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ & ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Both original albums remastered and combined, bonus tracks of four new Ray Davies remixes, ‘hardback-book’ packaging, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos.

1CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

· Original album remastered, bonus tracks of three new Ray Davies remixes, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Original album remastered, bonus track of new Ray Davies remix, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos.