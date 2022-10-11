The Cure : réédition pour les 30 ans de "Wish"

Cela fait déjà trois décennies que Cure sortait son album Wish et une réédition complète sortira le 25 novembre pour l'occasion.

Dans ce nouveau format, on trouvera l'album originel remasterisé par Robert Smith de Cure et Miles Showell aux Abbey Road Studios, avec 21 démos inédites, quatre titres de la cassette de 1993, Lost Wishes, un titre jamais sorti et intitulé “A Wendy Band” qui date des sessions de 1992 au Manor Studio, un mix alternatif de “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” et une version live inédite de “End” de 1992.

Tout ceci sera disponible en streaming, en triple CD et double LP.

Wish Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 – Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01. Open (6:51)

02. High (3:37)

03. Apart (6:38)

04. From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05. Wendy Time (5:13)

06. Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07. Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08. Trust (5:32)

09. A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10. Cut (5:55)

11. To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12. End (6:45)

CD2 – Demos

01. The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02. Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03. A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04. Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05. This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]

06. Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

07. To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08. Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09. T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10. Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11. Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12. T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13. Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]

14. A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

15. Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

16. Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17. Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18. T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19. Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20. Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21. Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3 – ‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

01. Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02. Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03. Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04. The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05. A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07. Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]

08. High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]

09. Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10. Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

11. A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]

12. End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

* = Unreleased track

** = Unreleased version