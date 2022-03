Sting rejoue avec émotion la chanson "Russians", en soutien aux Ukrainiens

Nous vous invitons à relire les paroles de ce titre poignant de Sting :

"In Europe and America there’s a growing feeling of hysteria

Conditioned to respond to all the threats

In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets

Mister Krushchev said, "We will bury you"



I don’t subscribe to this point of view

It’d be such an ignorant thing to do

If the Russians love their children too

How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer’s deadly toy ?

There is no monopoly on common sense

On either side of the political fence

We share the same biology, regardless of ideology

Believe me when I say to you

I hope the Russians love their children too

There is no historical precedent

To put the words in the mouth of the president ?

There’s no such thing as a winnable war

It’s a lie we don’t believe anymore

Mister Reagan says, "We will protect you"

I don’t subscribe to this point of view

Believe me when I say to you



I hope the Russians love their children too