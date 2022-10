Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac) écrit un poème qu’elle réinterprétera bientôt en chanson

Get It Back

I have my scars

You have yours

Don’t let them

Take your power

Don’t leave it alone

In the final hours

They’ll take your soul

They’ll take your power

Don’t close your eyes and hope for teh best

The dark is out there

The light is going fast

And all the rights you had yesterday

Are taken away

And now you’re afraid

You should be afraid

Because everything I fought for

Long ago in a dream — is gone

The dream is not over, the dream has just begun

Or is it a nightmare ?

Or a lasting scar

It is —

Unless you save it

And that’s that

Unless you stand up

And take it back

Try to see the future

And get mad

It’s slipping through your fingers

You don’t know what you had

You don’t have much time

Get it back

I want to be the lighthouse

Bring you all together

Bring you out in stormy weather

I wanna teach you to fight

I’ll bring it out

In a song

It’s happened before

– History –

It’s on repeat

You have been warned…

You have to save it

And that’s that

Unless you stand up

And take it back

Try to see the future

And get mad

It’s slipping through your fingers

You don’t have what you had

You don’t have much time

Get it back

You’ve got to get in the game

You’ve got to learn how to play

You’ve got to make a change —

You’ve got to do it today

Because…

In the midnight hour

They’ll slam the door

Make you forget

What you are fighting for

Put you back in your place

They’ll shut you down

And what’s more —

You better say it out loud

You better shout it out

This is war

Unless you save it

And that’s that

Unless you stand up

Take it back

Try to see the future

Get mad

It’s slipping through your fingers

You don’t have what you had

You don’t have much time

To get it back