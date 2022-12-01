Sound of Silence, la plus contemplative des playlists de la Dolce Vita

00:00 - Chick COREA - Crystal Silence
Chick Corea et Gary Burton
09:00 - W.A. MOZART - Sonate pour piano n°8 en la mineur K 310, 2ème mouvement
Maria Joao Pires
18:07 - Linda PERHACS - Morning Colors
22:39 - Quentin DUJARDIN- Madagascar
26:34 - Elina DUNI - Empty Street
28:18 - D’après l’Air de la Suite BWV 1068 - Jose Monton
31:35 - Maria BETHANIA - Pedrinha Miudinha
35:00 - John ECCLES - The Mad Lover, extrait
36:50 - B. BRITEN - Corpus Christie Carol
Jeff Buckley
39:33 - Lyle MAYS - Close to Home
45:32 - Paul SIMON - Bridge over trouble water
Roberta Flack
52:45 - Paul SIMON /Ph. GLASS - The sound of silence
Nicolas Horvath
55:51 - V. SILVESTROV - Silent Songs : La belle dame sans merci
Sergeï Yakovenko
01:02:43 - H. CARMICHAEL - Winter Moon
Art Pepper
01:08:13 - Youn Sun NAH - My Bye
01:12:23 - Traditionnel Ashkenaze - Chant en souvenir de Schubert
Sonia Wieder-Atherton
01:16:51 - Silvia PEREZ CRUZ - Litzenburgerstrasse
01:20:06 - R. SCHUMANN - Scènes d’enfants : Rêverie
Vikingur Olafsson
01:22:42 - Palle MIKKELBORG - White
Miles Davis
01:28:20 - Chant sacré arménien - Ankanim araji Qo (album: Luys i Luso)
Tigran Hamasyan, piano - Yerevan State Chamber Choir - Harutyun Topikyan, dir.
01:33:16 - Stay a little longer - Emil Brandqvist Trio
01:38:29 - Leonard COHEN - Treaty
01:42:28 - C. F. ABEL - Cadenza et Arpeggio
Petr Wagner, viole de gambe
01:46:19 - Nick DRAKE - River Man
01:50:36 - A. VIVALDI - Filliae maestae Jerusalem, RV 638: II. "Sileant Zephyri"
Philippe Jaroussky, contreténor et dir. Ensemble Artaserse
01:57:01 - Egberto GISMONTI - Ano Zero
02:03:37 - George BUTTERWORTH - The Lads In Their Hundreds
June Tabor, Iain Ballamy, Huw Warren
02:09:04 - Arooj AFTAB - Baghon Main
02:15:30 - L .V . BEETHOVEN - Quintette en en mi bémol majeur, Op. 16 - II. Andante cantabile
Pierre Xhonneux, Oslo Kammerakademi et Christian Ihle Hadland
02:22:27 - Pat METHENY - Au lait
02:30:42 - C. DEBUSSY - Children’s Corner : The snow is dancing
Nelson Freire
02:33:04 - Hussam ALIWAT - The Passerby
02:34:59 - Bobby Scott - A taste of Honey
Piers Faccini
02:38:40 - Ibrahim MAALOUF - Doubts 2
02:43:26 - Traditionnel irlandais - Scarlet Ribbons
Sinead O’Connor
02:47:03 - Traditionnel chinois - Abendmusik (arrgt. J. & T. Steenbrink)
Holland Baroque - Wu Wei, sheng
02:49:54 - PRINCE - Diamonds and pearls
Marcin Wasilewski Trio
02:55:13 - Stevie WONDER - All in love is fair
Patricia Barber
02:59:24 - Bill EVANS - Peace Piece
03:06:00 - Mel DE BIASIO - With all my love