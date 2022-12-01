Sound of Silence, la plus contemplative des playlists de la Dolce Vita

00:00 - Chick COREA - Crystal Silence

Chick Corea et Gary Burton

09:00 - W.A. MOZART - Sonate pour piano n°8 en la mineur K 310, 2ème mouvement

Maria Joao Pires

18:07 - Linda PERHACS - Morning Colors

22:39 - Quentin DUJARDIN- Madagascar

26:34 - Elina DUNI - Empty Street

28:18 - D’après l’Air de la Suite BWV 1068 - Jose Monton

31:35 - Maria BETHANIA - Pedrinha Miudinha

35:00 - John ECCLES - The Mad Lover, extrait

36:50 - B. BRITEN - Corpus Christie Carol

Jeff Buckley

39:33 - Lyle MAYS - Close to Home

45:32 - Paul SIMON - Bridge over trouble water

Roberta Flack

52:45 - Paul SIMON /Ph. GLASS - The sound of silence

Nicolas Horvath

55:51 - V. SILVESTROV - Silent Songs : La belle dame sans merci

Sergeï Yakovenko

01:02:43 - H. CARMICHAEL - Winter Moon

Art Pepper

01:08:13 - Youn Sun NAH - My Bye

01:12:23 - Traditionnel Ashkenaze - Chant en souvenir de Schubert

Sonia Wieder-Atherton

01:16:51 - Silvia PEREZ CRUZ - Litzenburgerstrasse

01:20:06 - R. SCHUMANN - Scènes d’enfants : Rêverie

Vikingur Olafsson

01:22:42 - Palle MIKKELBORG - White

Miles Davis

01:28:20 - Chant sacré arménien - Ankanim araji Qo (album: Luys i Luso)

Tigran Hamasyan, piano - Yerevan State Chamber Choir - Harutyun Topikyan, dir.

01:33:16 - Stay a little longer - Emil Brandqvist Trio

01:38:29 - Leonard COHEN - Treaty

01:42:28 - C. F. ABEL - Cadenza et Arpeggio

Petr Wagner, viole de gambe

01:46:19 - Nick DRAKE - River Man

01:50:36 - A. VIVALDI - Filliae maestae Jerusalem, RV 638: II. "Sileant Zephyri"

Philippe Jaroussky, contreténor et dir. Ensemble Artaserse

01:57:01 - Egberto GISMONTI - Ano Zero

02:03:37 - George BUTTERWORTH - The Lads In Their Hundreds

June Tabor, Iain Ballamy, Huw Warren

02:09:04 - Arooj AFTAB - Baghon Main

02:15:30 - L .V . BEETHOVEN - Quintette en en mi bémol majeur, Op. 16 - II. Andante cantabile

Pierre Xhonneux, Oslo Kammerakademi et Christian Ihle Hadland

02:22:27 - Pat METHENY - Au lait

02:30:42 - C. DEBUSSY - Children’s Corner : The snow is dancing

Nelson Freire

02:33:04 - Hussam ALIWAT - The Passerby

02:34:59 - Bobby Scott - A taste of Honey

Piers Faccini

02:38:40 - Ibrahim MAALOUF - Doubts 2

02:43:26 - Traditionnel irlandais - Scarlet Ribbons

Sinead O’Connor

02:47:03 - Traditionnel chinois - Abendmusik (arrgt. J. & T. Steenbrink)

Holland Baroque - Wu Wei, sheng

02:49:54 - PRINCE - Diamonds and pearls

Marcin Wasilewski Trio

02:55:13 - Stevie WONDER - All in love is fair

Patricia Barber

02:59:24 - Bill EVANS - Peace Piece

03:06:00 - Mel DE BIASIO - With all my love