Sound of Silence, la plus contemplative des playlists de la Dolce Vita

Les playlists de la La Dolce vita

il y a 24 minutesTemps de lecture2 min
Par Sylviane Hazard

Sylviane Hazard revient avec ses playlists mensuelles de La Dolce Vita. Une évasion musicale où classique, jazz, world et folk s’enchaînent en harmonie. Et en ce mois de décembre, Sylviane Hazard vous propose une playlist teintée de mystère et d'apaisement, dans la pâleur de l'hiver.

Une invitation à la sérénité dans la pâleur de l’hiver, quelques aspects du silence, tantôt apaisé tantôt imprégné de mystère avec : Mel De Biasio, Mozart, Nick Drake, Schumann, Miles Davis, Youn Sun Nah, Vivaldi, Lyle Mays, Leonard Cohen, Valentin Silvestrov,… etc.

La Playlist

00:00 - Chick COREA - Crystal Silence

Chick Corea et Gary Burton

09:00 - W.A. MOZART - Sonate pour piano n°8 en la mineur K 310, 2ème mouvement

Maria Joao Pires

18:07 - Linda PERHACS - Morning Colors

22:39 - Quentin DUJARDIN- Madagascar

26:34 - Elina DUNI - Empty Street

28:18 - D’après l’Air de la Suite BWV 1068 - Jose Monton

31:35 - Maria BETHANIA - Pedrinha Miudinha

35:00 - John ECCLES - The Mad Lover, extrait

36:50 - B. BRITEN - Corpus Christie Carol

Jeff Buckley

39:33 - Lyle MAYS - Close to Home

45:32 - Paul SIMON - Bridge over trouble water

Roberta Flack

52:45 - Paul SIMON /Ph. GLASS - The sound of silence

Nicolas Horvath

55:51 - V. SILVESTROV - Silent Songs : La belle dame sans merci

Sergeï Yakovenko

01:02:43 - H. CARMICHAEL - Winter Moon

Art Pepper

01:08:13 - Youn Sun NAHMy Bye

01:12:23 - Traditionnel Ashkenaze - Chant en souvenir de Schubert

Sonia Wieder-Atherton

01:16:51 - Silvia PEREZ CRUZ - Litzenburgerstrasse

01:20:06 - R. SCHUMANN - Scènes d’enfants : Rêverie

Vikingur Olafsson

01:22:42 - Palle MIKKELBORG - White

Miles Davis

01:28:20 - Chant sacré arménien Ankanim araji Qo (album: Luys i Luso)

Tigran Hamasyan, piano - Yerevan State Chamber Choir - Harutyun Topikyan, dir.

01:33:16 - Stay a little longer Emil Brandqvist Trio

01:38:29 - Leonard COHEN - Treaty

01:42:28 - C. F. ABEL Cadenza et Arpeggio

Petr Wagner, viole de gambe

01:46:19 - Nick DRAKE - River Man

01:50:36 - A. VIVALDI - Filliae maestae Jerusalem, RV 638: II. "Sileant Zephyri"

Philippe Jaroussky, contreténor et dir. Ensemble Artaserse

01:57:01 - Egberto GISMONTI - Ano Zero

02:03:37 - George BUTTERWORTH - The Lads In Their Hundreds

June Tabor, Iain Ballamy, Huw Warren

02:09:04 - Arooj AFTAB - Baghon Main

02:15:30 - L .V . BEETHOVEN - Quintette en en mi bémol majeur, Op. 16 - II. Andante cantabile

Pierre Xhonneux, Oslo Kammerakademi et Christian Ihle Hadland

02:22:27 - Pat METHENY - Au lait

02:30:42 - C. DEBUSSY - Children’s Corner : The snow is dancing

Nelson Freire

02:33:04 - Hussam ALIWAT - The Passerby

02:34:59 - Bobby Scott - A taste of Honey

Piers Faccini

02:38:40 - Ibrahim MAALOUF - Doubts 2

02:43:26 - Traditionnel irlandais - Scarlet Ribbons

Sinead O’Connor

02:47:03 - Traditionnel chinois - Abendmusik (arrgt. J. & T. Steenbrink)

Holland Baroque - Wu Wei, sheng

02:49:54 - PRINCE - Diamonds and pearls

Marcin Wasilewski Trio

02:55:13 - Stevie WONDER - All in love is fair

Patricia Barber

02:59:24 - Bill EVANS - Peace Piece

03:06:00 - Mel DE BIASIO - With all my love

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

