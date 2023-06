Séquence Spéciale Johnny Cash

01 Kwem Announcements And Advertisements (00:46)

02 Johnny Cash Show Intro And Theme (01:37)

03 Wide Open Road (02:27)

04 Home Equipment Company Advertisement (01:16)

05 One More Ride (02:19)

06 Home Equipment Company Advertisement/Luther Perkins Intro (01:51)

07 Luther's Boogie 0:44

08 Belshazzar Intro (00:43)

09 Belshazzar (02:18)

10 Closing Comments And Theme (01:25)

11 Overton Park Shell Country Music Jamboree Advertisement By Texas Bill Strength (01:01)

12 I Walk The Line (Early Demo) (03:03)

13 Get Rhythm (Early Demo) (02:02)

14 Train Of Love (Early Demo) (01:53)

15 Country Boy (Early Demo) (01:48)

16 My Treasure (Early Demo) (01:18)

17 Belshazzar (Early Demo) (02:20)

18 He'll Be A Friend (Early Demo) (01:47)

19 When I Think Of You (Early Demo) (01:42)

20 I Just Don't Care Enough (To Carry On) (Early Demo) (02:06)

21 I'll Cry For You (Early Demo) (02:27)

22 You're My Baby (Early Demo) (01:37)

23 Rock and Roll Ruby (Early Demo) (01:41)

24 Wide Open Road (01:47)

25 Leave That Junk Alone (01:27)

26 Brakeman's Blues (Incomplete) (01:32)

27 Big River (03:44)

28 I Couldn't Keep From Crying (02:01)

29 New Mexico (02:04)

30 Goodnight Irene (02:38)

31 Restless Kid (Demo) (01:51)

32 It's All Over (Demo) (01:42)

33 All Over Again (02:11)

34 You Dreamer You (01:48)

35 I'll Remember You (01:52)

36 Johnny Yuma Theme (01:56)

37 Five Minutes To Live (02:02)

38 The Losing Kind (01:57)

39 Locomotive Man (Single Version) (02:49)

40 Girl In Saskatoon (Single Version) (02:12)

41 There's A Mother Always Waiting (02:58)

42 Johnny Reb (02:53)

43 The Shifting, Whispering Sands Part II (02:29)

44 Send A Picture Of Mother (02:51)

45 Hardin Wouldn't Run (Demo) (03:31)

46 Thunderball (02:49)

47 One Too Many Mornings (02:38)

48 The Frozen Logger (02:20)

49 Foolish Questions (03:08)

50 Bottom Of The Mountain (02:26)

51 Put The Sugar To Bed (Single Version) (02:21)

52 You Beat All I Ever Saw (Single Version) (02:07)

53 On The Line (02:19)

54 Roll Call (Single Version) (02:25)

55 The Folk Singer (03:02)

56 Six White Horses (Demo) (02:27)

57 Come Along And Ride This Train (Demo) (03:38)