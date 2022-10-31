Route 66, la playlist du dimanche ...octobre 2022

You're Hoggin' My Mind

You're Hoggin' My Mind

You're Hoggin' My Mind

You're Hoggin' My Mind

You're Hoggin' My Mind

You're Hoggin' My Mind

The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

Old Californio

Old Californio

Old Californio

Old Californio

Old Californio

Old Californio

Virginia Is For Losers

Virginia Is For Losers

Virginia Is For Losers

Virginia Is For Losers

Virginia Is For Losers

Get Back To Back Together

Get Back To Back Together

Get Back To Back Together

Get Back To Back Together

Get Back To Back Together

Get Back To Back Together

All Hat

All Hat

All Hat

All Hat

All Hat

All Hat

You and Me and the Neon

You and Me and the Neon

You and Me and the Neon

You and Me and the Neon

You and Me and the Neon

You and Me and the Neon

The Western Express

The Western Express

The Western Express

The Western Express

The Western Express

The Western Express

Over

Over

Over

Over

Over

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind

T Graham Brown & Vince Gill