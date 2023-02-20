Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche février 2023

ROUTE 66

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète Titre
Jake Williams Nothin'Bout That
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Forever Young
Myron Elkins Wrong Side of the River
The Gibson Brothers Shut Up And Dance
Esther Rose Chet Baker
   
Jenny Don't and The Spurs Be The Only One
Black Oak Arkansas Jim Dandy
The Gibson Brothers So Long, Mama
Waylon Jennings Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)
Luke Bryan Drink A Beer
The Rides Don't Want Lies
Kevin Welch A Patch of Blue Sky
Jeremy Peyton Baby I Might
   
Carl Wayne Meekins Stoked
Shannon McNally I Ain't Living Long Like This (feat. Rodney Crowell)
Rodney Crowell Who Do You Trust
The Gibson Brothers Your Eyes Say His Name
Jon Randall Whiskey Lullaby
Jon Randall Austin
Jill Barber Helium
   
Jelly Roll Need A Favor
Chaser Crouch Born to Ride
The Gibson Brothers I Feel The Same Way As You
Trick Pony Whiskey River (feat. Willie Nelson)
Trick Pony Big River (feat. Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings)
Shane Profitt How It Oughta Be
Tim Dugger Buy A Bar

