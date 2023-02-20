Route 66, la playlist du dimanche février 2023

|Interprète
|Titre
|Jake Williams
|Nothin'Bout That
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Forever Young
|Myron Elkins
|Wrong Side of the River
|The Gibson Brothers
|Shut Up And Dance
|Esther Rose
|Chet Baker
|Jenny Don't and The Spurs
|Be The Only One
|Black Oak Arkansas
|Jim Dandy
|The Gibson Brothers
|So Long, Mama
|Waylon Jennings
|Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)
|Luke Bryan
|Drink A Beer
|The Rides
|Don't Want Lies
|Kevin Welch
|A Patch of Blue Sky
|Jeremy Peyton
|Baby I Might
|Carl Wayne Meekins
|Stoked
|Shannon McNally
|I Ain't Living Long Like This (feat. Rodney Crowell)
|Rodney Crowell
|Who Do You Trust
|The Gibson Brothers
|Your Eyes Say His Name
|Jon Randall
|Whiskey Lullaby
|Jon Randall
|Austin
|Jill Barber
|Helium
|Jelly Roll
|Need A Favor
|Chaser Crouch
|Born to Ride
|The Gibson Brothers
|I Feel The Same Way As You
|Trick Pony
|Whiskey River (feat. Willie Nelson)
|Trick Pony
|Big River (feat. Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings)
|Shane Profitt
|How It Oughta Be
|Tim Dugger
|Buy A Bar