Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 9 juillet 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

The Mavericks

Summertime (When I'm With You)

Colby Acuff

Outlaw in Me

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

A Friend Of Mine

The Civil Wars

From This Valley

Seals & Crofts

When I Meet Them

Brandy Clark

Best Ones

Canned Heat

You Am What You Am

Spirit

The River

Shooter Jennings

Gone to Carolina

Waylon Jennings

Can't You See

Marshall Tucker Band (The)

Desert Skies

 

 

Boy Howdy

Love The One You're With

Manassas

Song of Love

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Find Yourself

Willie Nelson with Rosanne Cash

Please Don't Tell Me How The Story Ends

Woody Pines

Make It to the Woods

Jenny Lewis

Apples and Oranges

Lee Ann Womack

All the Trouble

 

 

The Doobie Brothers

Black Water (with Zac Brown Band)

Zac Brown Band

Overnight (feat. Trombone Shorty)

Miko Marks

Ancestors

California Honeydrops

All You Got To Do

Durand Jones

Lord Have Mercy.

Marcus King

Turn It Up

Blue Water Highway

High Cotton

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Settle For Less

Ben Reel

Hunter

Buddy & Julie Miller

In The Throes

Delaney & Bonnie & Friends

Comin' Home

Tyminski

Southern Gothic

The Sheyana Band

Red Girl

The Flying Burrito Brothers

Christine's Tune (Devil In Disguise)

