Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 9 juillet 2023

Interprète
Titre
The Mavericks
Summertime (When I'm With You)
Colby Acuff
Outlaw in Me
Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
A Friend Of Mine
The Civil Wars
From This Valley
Seals & Crofts
When I Meet Them
Brandy Clark
Best Ones
Canned Heat
You Am What You Am
Spirit
The River
Shooter Jennings
Gone to Carolina
Waylon Jennings
Can't You See
Marshall Tucker Band (The)
Desert Skies
Boy Howdy
Love The One You're With
Manassas
Song of Love
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Find Yourself
Willie Nelson with Rosanne Cash
Please Don't Tell Me How The Story Ends
Woody Pines
Make It to the Woods
Jenny Lewis
Apples and Oranges
Lee Ann Womack
All the Trouble
The Doobie Brothers
Black Water (with Zac Brown Band)
Zac Brown Band
Overnight (feat. Trombone Shorty)
Miko Marks
Ancestors
California Honeydrops
All You Got To Do
Durand Jones
Lord Have Mercy.
Marcus King
Turn It Up
Blue Water Highway
High Cotton
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
Settle For Less
Ben Reel
Hunter
Buddy & Julie Miller
In The Throes
Delaney & Bonnie & Friends
Comin' Home
Tyminski
Southern Gothic
The Sheyana Band
Red Girl
The Flying Burrito Brothers
Christine's Tune (Devil In Disguise)