Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 9 juillet 2023

Interprète Titre

The Mavericks Summertime (When I'm With You)

Colby Acuff Outlaw in Me

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives A Friend Of Mine

The Civil Wars From This Valley

Seals & Crofts When I Meet Them

Brandy Clark Best Ones

Canned Heat You Am What You Am

Spirit The River

Shooter Jennings Gone to Carolina

Waylon Jennings Can't You See

Marshall Tucker Band (The) Desert Skies

Boy Howdy Love The One You're With

Manassas Song of Love

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Find Yourself

Willie Nelson with Rosanne Cash Please Don't Tell Me How The Story Ends

Woody Pines Make It to the Woods

Jenny Lewis Apples and Oranges

Lee Ann Womack All the Trouble

The Doobie Brothers Black Water (with Zac Brown Band)

Zac Brown Band Overnight (feat. Trombone Shorty)

Miko Marks Ancestors

California Honeydrops All You Got To Do

Durand Jones Lord Have Mercy.

Marcus King Turn It Up

Blue Water Highway High Cotton

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Settle For Less

Ben Reel Hunter

Buddy & Julie Miller In The Throes

Delaney & Bonnie & Friends Comin' Home

Tyminski Southern Gothic

The Sheyana Band Red Girl