Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 9 avril 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis
Interprète Titre
   
   
Tim McGraw Watch the Wind Blow By
Mike Ryan Easy
Austin Allsup Sawdust Tornado
The Panhandlers Flat Land
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Find Your People
   
   
Josh Abbott Band I'll Sing About Mine
Pat Green Won't Let Love
The Panhandlers Tough Country
Hal Ketchum My Love Will Not Change
Tammy Wynette Your good girl's gonna go bad
Lee Brice Save The Roses
Brit Taylor If You Don't Wanna Love Me
   
   
   
Roger Creager For You I Do
The Ransom Brothers Back To Today
The Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
The Panhandlers Valentine, For Valentines
Doug Stone Leave Me The Radio
Doug Stone The Workin' End Of A Hoe
Esther Rose Safe to Run (feat. Alynda Segarra)
Radio Company Sweet Escape
   
   
Cameron James Smith Lone Star
Kendi Jean Baby Let It Rain
The Panhandlers Where Cotton Is King
Lucinda Williams God Don't Never Change
Webb Wilder I Ain't Living Long Like This
Seth Ward Priorities
Callahan Divide Dead Money

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

