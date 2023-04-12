Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 9 avril 2023

|Interprète
|Titre
|Tim McGraw
|Watch the Wind Blow By
|Mike Ryan
|Easy
|Austin Allsup
|Sawdust Tornado
|The Panhandlers
|Flat Land
|Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|Find Your People
|Josh Abbott Band
|I'll Sing About Mine
|Pat Green
|Won't Let Love
|The Panhandlers
|Tough Country
|Hal Ketchum
|My Love Will Not Change
|Tammy Wynette
|Your good girl's gonna go bad
|Lee Brice
|Save The Roses
|Brit Taylor
|If You Don't Wanna Love Me
|Roger Creager
|For You I Do
|The Ransom Brothers
|Back To Today
|The Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty
|It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
|The Panhandlers
|Valentine, For Valentines
|Doug Stone
|Leave Me The Radio
|Doug Stone
|The Workin' End Of A Hoe
|Esther Rose
|Safe to Run (feat. Alynda Segarra)
|Radio Company
|Sweet Escape
|Cameron James Smith
|Lone Star
|Kendi Jean
|Baby Let It Rain
|The Panhandlers
|Where Cotton Is King
|Lucinda Williams
|God Don't Never Change
|Webb Wilder
|I Ain't Living Long Like This
|Seth Ward
|Priorities
|Callahan Divide
|Dead Money