Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 8 mai 2022

Interprète Titre

Fred Wickham Caravan Fatbird

Johnny Cash She Used To Love Me A Lot [JC/EC Version]

Kat Danser Get Right, Church

Thyra Stockholm Tennessee

KB Bayley Cold Rain

Hurray For The Riff Raff Look Out Mama

I See Hawks In L.A. Stealing

Thyra This Love

Keith Harling Write It In Stone

Shania Twain We Got Something They Don't

Thompson Square Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not

David Gideon Wings of an Angel

Will Carter Wrong Side of Town

Woody Pines Make It to the Woods

Thyra Hold Your Heart

Shelly Streeter Hurricane

Shelly Streeter Oh Mamacita

Kyle Garrett Spotlight

Jerry Leger A Page You've Turned

Michael McDermott Peace, Love and Brilliant Colors

Thyra Some People

Thyra Living Is All You Know

The Pine Box Boys Rattling Chains

Mike Mattison On Pontchartrain