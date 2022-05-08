RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 8 mai 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

hier à 15:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Fred Wickham Caravan

Fatbird

Johnny Cash

She Used To Love Me A Lot [JC/EC Version]

Kat Danser

Get Right, Church

Thyra

Stockholm Tennessee

KB Bayley

Cold Rain

 

 

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Look Out Mama

I See Hawks In L.A.

Stealing

Thyra

This Love

Keith Harling

Write It In Stone

Shania Twain

We Got Something They Don't

Thompson Square

Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not

David Gideon

Wings of an Angel

 

 

Will Carter

Wrong Side of Town

Woody Pines

Make It to the Woods

Thyra

Hold Your Heart

Shelly Streeter

Hurricane

Shelly Streeter

Oh Mamacita

Kyle Garrett

Spotlight

 

 

Jerry Leger

A Page You've Turned

Michael McDermott

Peace, Love and Brilliant Colors

Thyra

Some People

Thyra

Living Is All You Know

The Pine Box Boys

Rattling Chains

Mike Mattison

On Pontchartrain

Nine Pound Hammer

One Last Midnight

