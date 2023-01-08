Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 8 janvier 2023

ROUTE 66

hier à 16:00
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

The Western Express

Honky Tonk Saints

Emily Nenni

Get On With It

Garth Brooks

We Shall Be Free

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables

Coat Tails Of Giants

George Thorogood

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

 

 

Molly Hatchet

Melissa

The Allman Betts Band

Southern Rain

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables

Feet Back On The Ground

Faith Hill

Wild One

Tim McGraw

Last Dollar (Fly Away)

Ben Allen Curry

Heaven Wasn't On My Mind

 

 

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Shut Up And Kiss Me

Whitey Morgan and the 78's

Bad News

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables

Long Road To San Antone

Noah Gordon

Gettin' To You

 

 

The Civil Wars

From This Valley

Shovels & Rope

Thresher

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables

One Way Ticket.

Red Simpson

I'm A Truck

Ed Bruce

Mama's Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Lindi Ortega

Cigarettes & Truckstops

Hootie & The Blowfish

Tucker's Town

