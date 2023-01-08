|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
The Western Express
|
Honky Tonk Saints
|
Emily Nenni
|
Get On With It
|
Garth Brooks
|
We Shall Be Free
|
Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables
|
Coat Tails Of Giants
|
George Thorogood
|
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
|
|
|
Molly Hatchet
|
Melissa
|
The Allman Betts Band
|
Southern Rain
|
Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables
|
Feet Back On The Ground
|
Faith Hill
|
Wild One
|
Tim McGraw
|
Last Dollar (Fly Away)
|
Ben Allen Curry
|
Heaven Wasn't On My Mind
|
|
|
Mary Chapin Carpenter
|
Shut Up And Kiss Me
|
Whitey Morgan and the 78's
|
Bad News
|
Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables
|
Long Road To San Antone
|
Noah Gordon
|
Gettin' To You
|
|
|
The Civil Wars
|
From This Valley
|
Shovels & Rope
|
Thresher
|
Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables
|
One Way Ticket.
|
Red Simpson
|
I'm A Truck
|
Ed Bruce
|
Mama's Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
|
Lindi Ortega
|
Cigarettes & Truckstops
|
Hootie & The Blowfish
|
Tucker's Town
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 8 janvier 2023
ROUTE 66
