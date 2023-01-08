Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 8 janvier 2023

Interprète Titre

The Western Express Honky Tonk Saints

Emily Nenni Get On With It

Garth Brooks We Shall Be Free

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables Coat Tails Of Giants

George Thorogood One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

Molly Hatchet Melissa

The Allman Betts Band Southern Rain

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables Feet Back On The Ground

Faith Hill Wild One

Tim McGraw Last Dollar (Fly Away)

Ben Allen Curry Heaven Wasn't On My Mind

Mary Chapin Carpenter Shut Up And Kiss Me

Whitey Morgan and the 78's Bad News

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables Long Road To San Antone

Noah Gordon Gettin' To You

The Civil Wars From This Valley

Shovels & Rope Thresher

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables One Way Ticket.

Red Simpson I'm A Truck

Ed Bruce Mama's Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Lindi Ortega Cigarettes & Truckstops