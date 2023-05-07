Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 7 mai 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Margo Price
|
Change Of Heart
|
Anna Elizabeth Laube
|
Warrior
|
Gary Kyle
|
Middle America
|
Steph Cash Band
|
Fathers Daughter
|
Bonner Rhae
|
Behind a Smile
|
|
|
Bob Bradshaw
|
Waiting
|
Michael Constance
|
Cowgirl Boots
|
Steph Cash Band
|
Country Music
|
Clint Black
|
A Good Run Of Bad Luck
|
Luke Combs
|
Beer Never Broke My Heart
|
Tim Easton
|
Sliver of Light
|
James Combs feat The Well Pennies
|
High Pine Steeples
|
|
|
The Cox Family
|
Good News
|
The Abrams Brothers
|
Northern Redemption
|
Tessy Lou and the Shotgun Stars
|
She Already Loves Someone
|
Steph Cash Band
|
Blue
|
Dwight Yoakam
|
Wichita Lineman
|
Dwight Yoakam
|
Here Comes the Night
|
Allman Brothers
|
Ain't wastin' time no more
|
David Ronaldo
|
Fix It
|
|
|
Amelia Presley
|
Harm Nobody Else
|
Ben Allen Curry
|
Oilfield Money
|
Steph Cash Band
|
RWV
|
Ronnie Dunn
|
Wonderful Tonight
|
Terri Clark
|
Love is a Rose
|
Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
|
Does To Me
|
Morgan Ashley
|
Back To Austin
|
Nina Lynn
|
The Wolf