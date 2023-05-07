Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 7 mai 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Margo Price

Change Of Heart

Anna Elizabeth Laube

Warrior

Gary Kyle

Middle America

Steph Cash Band

Fathers Daughter

Bonner Rhae

Behind a Smile

 

 

Bob Bradshaw

Waiting

Michael Constance

Cowgirl Boots

Steph Cash Band

Country Music

Clint Black

A Good Run Of Bad Luck

Luke Combs

Beer Never Broke My Heart

Tim Easton

Sliver of Light

James Combs feat The Well Pennies

High Pine Steeples

 

 

The Cox Family

Good News

The Abrams Brothers

Northern Redemption

Tessy Lou and the Shotgun Stars

She Already Loves Someone

Steph Cash Band

Blue

Dwight Yoakam

Wichita Lineman

Dwight Yoakam

Here Comes the Night

Allman Brothers

Ain't wastin' time no more

David Ronaldo

Fix It

 

 

Amelia Presley

Harm Nobody Else

Ben Allen Curry

Oilfield Money

Steph Cash Band

RWV

Ronnie Dunn

Wonderful Tonight

Terri Clark

Love is a Rose

Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

Does To Me

Morgan Ashley

Back To Austin

Nina Lynn

The Wolf

