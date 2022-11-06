|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Jake Potter
|
Virginia Is For Losers
|
Mitch Bradford
|
I Belong to You
|
Jackson Browne
|
Until Justice Is Real
|
Rebecca Lee Daniels
|
Bloom
|
Sam Outlaw
|
Daydreaming
|
|
|
Sarah Jane Scouten
|
I'm A Rattlesnake
|
Cracker
|
I Need Better Friends
|
James Cook
|
West Texas Moon
|
Vince Gill
|
An Honest Man
|
Vince Gill
|
Tell Me Fool
|
Whiskey Myers
|
Stone
|
|
|
Aaron Raitiere
|
Time Will Fly
|
Ali Sperry
|
Cool Under Pressure
|
James Cook
|
Dont Say I Didnt Warn You
|
Alan Jackson
|
Where Were You
|
It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
|
Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett
|
Cory Cross
|
I Can't Walk the Line
|
|
|
WC Edgar
|
My Old Friend
|
April N Smith
|
Lone Star
|
James Cook
|
Pistola
|
Johnny Horton
|
Honky Tonk Man
|
Johnny Horton
|
The Battle of New Orleans
|
The Arcadian Wild
|
Give It A Rest
|
Old Californio
|
Lonesome Fugitive
|
Dean Winter & the Heat
|
Start A Fire
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 novembre 2022
ROUTE 66
