RTBF
Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 novembre 2022

ROUTE 66

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Jake Potter

Virginia Is For Losers

Mitch Bradford

I Belong to You

Jackson Browne

Until Justice Is Real

Rebecca Lee Daniels

Bloom

Sam Outlaw

Daydreaming

 

 

Sarah Jane Scouten

I'm A Rattlesnake

Cracker

I Need Better Friends

James Cook

West Texas Moon

Vince Gill

An Honest Man

Vince Gill

Tell Me Fool

Whiskey Myers

Stone

 

 

Aaron Raitiere

Time Will Fly

Ali Sperry

Cool Under Pressure

James Cook

Dont Say I Didnt Warn You

Alan Jackson

Where Were You

It's Five O'Clock Somewhere

Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

Cory Cross

I Can't Walk the Line

 

 

WC Edgar

My Old Friend

April N Smith

Lone Star

James Cook

Pistola

Johnny Horton

Honky Tonk Man

Johnny Horton

The Battle of New Orleans

The Arcadian Wild

Give It A Rest

Old Californio

Lonesome Fugitive

Dean Winter & the Heat

Start A Fire

