Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 mars 2022

Interprète Titre

Joe Nichols feat Blake Shelton I Got Friends That Do

Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys Easy

Steve Earle And The Dukes Champagne Corolla

Dietrich Strause Love Will Rule The World

Luke Winslow-King Love at First Sight

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Tulsa Sounds Like Trouble To Me

Garth Brooks Midnight Train

Dietrich Strause How To Be Invisible

Olivia Harms Neon Blue

Trent Willmon Beer Man

Trent Willmon Here

The Wild Feathers Ain’t Lookin’

Travis Tritt Better Off Dead

India Ramey Snake Handler

Dietrich Strause To Turn Away From You Now

Kevin Deal Mississippi Kid

Kevin Deal Pick'em To Win

Mike Thomas (feat. Alecia Nugent) Trouble Letting Go

49 Winchester Annabel

Jenny Berkel You’re Think You’re Like The Rain

The Marcus King Band Goodbye Carolina

Black Prairie Kiss of fate

Black Prairie Be good

Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros Thats Whats Up