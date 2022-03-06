RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 mars 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

hier à 16:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
Route 66RubriquesClassic 21ROCK

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Joe Nichols feat Blake Shelton

I Got Friends That Do

Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys

Easy

Steve Earle And The Dukes

Champagne Corolla

Dietrich Strause

Love Will Rule The World

Luke Winslow-King

Love at First Sight

 

 

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Tulsa Sounds Like Trouble To Me

Garth Brooks

Midnight Train

Dietrich Strause

How To Be Invisible

Olivia Harms

Neon Blue

Trent Willmon

Beer Man

Trent Willmon

Here

The Wild Feathers

Ain’t Lookin’

 

 

Travis Tritt

Better Off Dead

India Ramey

Snake Handler

Dietrich Strause

To Turn Away From You Now

Kevin Deal

Mississippi Kid

Kevin Deal

Pick'em To Win

Mike Thomas (feat. Alecia Nugent)

Trouble Letting Go

 

 

49 Winchester

Annabel

Jenny Berkel

You’re Think You’re Like The Rain

The Marcus King Band

Goodbye Carolina

Black Prairie

Kiss of fate

Black Prairie

Be good

Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros

Thats Whats Up

Joe Nichols

Good Day For Living

 

 

Articles recommandés pour vous