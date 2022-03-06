Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 mars 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Joe Nichols feat Blake Shelton
I Got Friends That Do
Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys
Easy
Steve Earle And The Dukes
Champagne Corolla
Dietrich Strause
Love Will Rule The World
Luke Winslow-King
|
Love at First Sight
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Tulsa Sounds Like Trouble To Me
Garth Brooks
Midnight Train
Dietrich Strause
How To Be Invisible
Olivia Harms
Neon Blue
Trent Willmon
Beer Man
Trent Willmon
Here
The Wild Feathers
Ain’t Lookin’
Travis Tritt
Better Off Dead
India Ramey
Snake Handler
Dietrich Strause
To Turn Away From You Now
Kevin Deal
Mississippi Kid
Kevin Deal
Pick'em To Win
Mike Thomas (feat. Alecia Nugent)
Trouble Letting Go
49 Winchester
Annabel
Jenny Berkel
You’re Think You’re Like The Rain
The Marcus King Band
Goodbye Carolina
Black Prairie
Kiss of fate
Black Prairie
Be good
Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros
Thats Whats Up
Joe Nichols
Good Day For Living