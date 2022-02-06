Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 février 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Cody Jinks
|
All It Cost Me Was Everything
|
Harley Kimbro Lewis
|
Who's Hungry
|
Nikki Lane
|
Lay You Down
|
Eddie Montgomery
|
Ain't She Beautiful
|
Kacey Greathouse
|
My Place
|
|
|
David Jameson
|
25 to Life
|
Anna Ash
|
Was Just the Evening
|
Eddie Montgomery
|
Cry Whiskey
|
Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys
|
Ghost Hotel
|
Anita Cochran
|
What If I Said
|
Anita Cochran
|
Girls Like Fast Cars
|
|
|
The Texas Gentlemen
|
Train to Avesta
|
Abby Posner
|
Is It Wrong
|
Eddie Montgomery
|
Higher
|
Marty Stuart
|
If I Give My Soul
|
Marty Stuart
|
Shake Your Hips
|
Webb Wilder
|
Hi Heel Sneakers
|
Harley Kimbro Lewis
|
Neighbors
|
|
|
Briana Dinsdale
|
I'll Run To You
|
Landon Heights
|
When The Devil Walks In
|
Eddie Montgomery
|
My Son (Old Henry Theme)
|
Chatham County Line
|
Show Me The Door
|
Chatham County Line
|
All That's Left
|
Matthew A. Butter
|
Low in Loneliness
|
Chris Low Band
|
Let's Go Dancin
|
Blackberry Smoke
|
The Whippoorwill