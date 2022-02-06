RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 février 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

hier à 16:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
Route 66RubriquesClassic 21

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Cody Jinks

All It Cost Me Was Everything

Harley Kimbro Lewis

Who's Hungry

Nikki Lane

Lay You Down

Eddie Montgomery

Ain't She Beautiful

Kacey Greathouse

My Place

 

 

David Jameson

25 to Life

Anna Ash

Was Just the Evening

Eddie Montgomery

Cry Whiskey

Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys

Ghost Hotel

Anita Cochran

What If I Said

Anita Cochran

Girls Like Fast Cars

 

 

The Texas Gentlemen

Train to Avesta

Abby Posner

Is It Wrong

Eddie Montgomery

Higher

Marty Stuart

If I Give My Soul

Marty Stuart

Shake Your Hips

Webb Wilder

Hi Heel Sneakers

Harley Kimbro Lewis

Neighbors

 

 

Briana Dinsdale

I'll Run To You

Landon Heights

When The Devil Walks In

Eddie Montgomery

My Son (Old Henry Theme)

Chatham County Line

Show Me The Door

Chatham County Line

All That's Left

Matthew A. Butter

Low in Loneliness

Chris Low Band

Let's Go Dancin

Blackberry Smoke

The Whippoorwill

 

