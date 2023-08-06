Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 6 aout 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Blackie And The Rodeo Kings
|
Stoned
|
Sue Foley
|
The Lucky Ones
|
Kort
|
Pickin' Wild Mountain Berries
|
Loretta Lynn
|
She's Got You
|
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
|
Four Letter Word
|
|
|
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|
Miles
|
Amanda Shires
|
My Love (The Storm)
|
Ryan Glenn
|
Luke the Drifter
|
Hank Williams Jr.
|
Rich White Honky Blues
|
Jackson + Sellers
|
The Wild One
|
SUSTO
|
Rooster
|
Lee Harvey Osmond
|
Freedom
|
|
|
Jeff Krause & Brokedown Gramophone
|
Love You This Way
|
49 Winchester
|
All I Need
|
Blue Water Highway
|
High Cotton
|
Ally Venable
|
Played The Game
|
Bros. Landreth
|
Firecracker
|
The Be Good Tanyas
|
Light Enough to Travel
|
|
|
The Doobie Brothers
|
Black Water (wit Zac Brown Band)
|
Dan Fogelberg
|
Phoenix
|
Eliza Gilkyson
|
Beach Haven
|
Dwight Yoakam
|
Wichita Lineman
|
Glen Campbell
|
These Days
|
Jackson Browne
|
Until Justice Is Real
|
Kidd G
|
Daylight Savings
|
|
|
Tyler Farr
|
Wish I Had a Boat
|
Jake Williams
|
That Summer And You
|
Dillon Carmichael
|
Drinkin' Problems
|
Steve Azar
|
One Mississippi
|
Rumer
|
Deep Summer in the Deep South
|
Willis Alan Ramsey
|
Satin Sheets
|
Townes Van Zandt
|
Standin'