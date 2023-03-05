Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 5 mars 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
The Bluest Sky
|
Bulletproof Man
|
Jake Williams
|
Nothin' Bout That
|
Abbie Gardner
|
Empty Suit
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Sundown Kid
|
Randy Carson
|
Life Is Good
|
|
|
Tornado Sky
|
Red Cloud Road
|
Trapper Schoepp
|
Devil's Kettle
|
Wesley Hanna
|
The Waltz
|
Amanda Shires
|
My Love (The Storm)
|
Richie McDonald
|
Six Foot Teddy Bear
|
Kendi Jean
|
Baby Let It Rain
|
Joey Frendo
|
Fool Hearted Woman
|
|
|
Sam Outlaw
|
Polyamorous
|
Harley Kimbro Lewis
|
Grey Man
|
Anna Ash
|
Was Just the Evening
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Creek Dont Rise
|
Trent Willmon
|
All Day Long
|
Trent Willmon
|
The Wishing Well
|
Charissa Hoffman
|
Different View
|
|
|
Kentucky Headhunters
|
Cup of Tea
|
Whiskey Myers
|
For the Kids
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Texas Road Trip
|
Lionel Richie
|
Stuck On You (with Darius Rucker)
|
Lionel Richie
|
Easy (with Willie Nelson)
|
Rī Wolf
|
Where The Yellow Meets Blue
|
Paige Lewis
|
A Pretty Good Time