Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 5 mars 2023

ROUTE 66

Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

The Bluest Sky

Bulletproof Man

Jake Williams

Nothin' Bout That

Abbie Gardner

Empty Suit

Wesley Hanna

Sundown Kid

Randy Carson

Life Is Good

 

 

Tornado Sky

Red Cloud Road

Trapper Schoepp

Devil's Kettle

Wesley Hanna

The Waltz

Amanda Shires

My Love (The Storm)

Richie McDonald

Six Foot Teddy Bear

Kendi Jean

Baby Let It Rain

Joey Frendo

Fool Hearted Woman

 

 

Sam Outlaw

Polyamorous

Harley Kimbro Lewis

Grey Man

Anna Ash

Was Just the Evening

Wesley Hanna

Creek Dont Rise

Trent Willmon

All Day Long

Trent Willmon

The Wishing Well

Charissa Hoffman

Different View

 

 

Kentucky Headhunters

Cup of Tea

Whiskey Myers

For the Kids

Wesley Hanna

Texas Road Trip

Lionel Richie

Stuck On You (with Darius Rucker)

Lionel Richie

Easy (with Willie Nelson)

Rī Wolf

Where The Yellow Meets Blue

Paige Lewis

A Pretty Good Time

