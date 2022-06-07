|Interprète
|Titre
|Erin Rae
|True Love's Face
|Eric Woodring
|Fall
|The Deslondes
|Dunes
|Aaron Raitiere
|Single Wide Dreamer
|Cameron James Smith
|This Heart Belongs In Texas
|Pete Mancini
|Killing The Old Ways
|Darling West
|No More
|Aaron Raitiere
|Time Will Fly
|Brett James
|Worth The Fall
|Gretchen Wilson (With Big & Rich)
|Come To Bed
|Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|Terrifying Nature
|Solis Brothers and Gabe Garcia
|Call Me Crazy
|The Wild Feathers
|Ain’t Lookin’
|Say Zuzu
|You Don't Know Me
|Aaron Raitiere
|Everybody Else
|Suzy Bogguss
|No Way Out
|Suzy Bogguss
|She Said, He Heard
|Alice DiMicele
|For Granted
|Sophie & The Broken Things
|Heavy Metal
|Zac Brown Band
|Whatever It Is
|Aaron Raitiere
|For the Birds
|Tim Easton
|Never Punch the Clock Again
|Tim Easton
|Another Good Man Down
|Mipso
|Help
|Radney Foster
|Hard Light of Day
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 5 juin 2022
ROUTE 66
Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.
