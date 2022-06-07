RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 5 juin 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

il y a 20 minutes1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète Titre
Erin Rae True Love's Face
Eric Woodring Fall
The Deslondes Dunes
Aaron Raitiere Single Wide Dreamer
Cameron James Smith This Heart Belongs In Texas
Pete Mancini Killing The Old Ways
Darling West No More
Aaron Raitiere Time Will Fly
Brett James Worth The Fall
Gretchen Wilson (With Big & Rich) Come To Bed
Jason Boland & The Stragglers Terrifying Nature
Solis Brothers and Gabe Garcia Call Me Crazy
The Wild Feathers Ain’t Lookin’
Say Zuzu You Don't Know Me
Aaron Raitiere Everybody Else
Suzy Bogguss No Way Out
Suzy Bogguss She Said, He Heard
Alice DiMicele For Granted
Sophie & The Broken Things Heavy Metal
Zac Brown Band Whatever It Is
Aaron Raitiere For the Birds
Tim Easton Never Punch the Clock Again
Tim Easton Another Good Man Down
Mipso Help
Radney Foster Hard Light of Day

