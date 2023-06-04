Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 4 juin 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Pistol Annies
|
Don't Talk About Him, Tina
|
The Shootouts
|
Anywhere But Here (feat. Buddy Miller)
|
Jeff Bridges
|
Somebody Else
|
Brandy Clark
|
Come Back to Me
|
Lone Crow Rebellion
|
No Shame
|
|
|
Mike And The Moonpies
|
Rainy Day
|
Jeremie Albino
|
You I'm Waiting On
|
Brandy Clark
|
All Over Again
|
Kenny Chesney
|
The Good Stuff
|
Trace Adkins
|
All I Ask For Anymore
|
Larkin Poe
|
Ramblin’ Man
|
The Allman Brothers Band
|
Low Down Dirty Mean
|
|
|
Bob Bradshaw
|
Somebody Told Me A Lie
|
Ben de la Cour
|
Suicide of Town
|
Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
|
Nightriding
|
Brandy Clark
|
Best Ones
|
Brett James
|
Many Tears Ago
|
Brett James
|
Enjoy The Ride
|
Esther Rose
|
Insecure
|
|
|
Truckstop Honeymoon
|
Sunday in Ponca City
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Sundown Kid
|
Brandy Clark
|
Ain't Enough Rocks (feat. Derek Trucks
|
Ronnie Dunn
|
It Never Rains in Southern California
|
Jenn Ford
|
Gold Dust Woman
|
North Mississippi Allstars
|
My Hometown
|
Jess Klein
|
Never Gonna Break Me