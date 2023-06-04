Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 4 juin 2023

Interprète Titre

Pistol Annies Don't Talk About Him, Tina

The Shootouts Anywhere But Here (feat. Buddy Miller)

Jeff Bridges Somebody Else

Brandy Clark Come Back to Me

Lone Crow Rebellion No Shame

Mike And The Moonpies Rainy Day

Jeremie Albino You I'm Waiting On

Brandy Clark All Over Again

Kenny Chesney The Good Stuff

Trace Adkins All I Ask For Anymore

Larkin Poe Ramblin’ Man

The Allman Brothers Band Low Down Dirty Mean

Bob Bradshaw Somebody Told Me A Lie

Ben de la Cour Suicide of Town

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives Nightriding

Brandy Clark Best Ones

Brett James Many Tears Ago

Brett James Enjoy The Ride

Esther Rose Insecure

Truckstop Honeymoon Sunday in Ponca City

Wesley Hanna Sundown Kid

Brandy Clark Ain't Enough Rocks (feat. Derek Trucks

Ronnie Dunn It Never Rains in Southern California

Jenn Ford Gold Dust Woman

North Mississippi Allstars My Hometown