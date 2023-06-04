Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 4 juin 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Pistol Annies

Don't Talk About Him, Tina

The Shootouts

Anywhere But Here (feat. Buddy Miller)

Jeff Bridges

Somebody Else

Brandy Clark

Come Back to Me

Lone Crow Rebellion

No Shame

 

 

Mike And The Moonpies

Rainy Day

Jeremie Albino

You I'm Waiting On

Brandy Clark

All Over Again

Kenny Chesney

The Good Stuff

Trace Adkins

All I Ask For Anymore

Larkin Poe

Ramblin’ Man

The Allman Brothers Band

Low Down Dirty Mean

 

 

Bob Bradshaw

Somebody Told Me A Lie

Ben de la Cour

Suicide of Town

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

Nightriding

Brandy Clark

Best Ones

Brett James

Many Tears Ago

Brett James

Enjoy The Ride

Esther Rose

Insecure

 

 

Truckstop Honeymoon

Sunday in Ponca City

Wesley Hanna

Sundown Kid

Brandy Clark

Ain't Enough Rocks (feat. Derek Trucks

Ronnie Dunn

It Never Rains in Southern California

Jenn Ford

Gold Dust Woman

North Mississippi Allstars

My Hometown

Jess Klein

Never Gonna Break Me

