Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 30 octobre 2022

il y a 2 heuresTemps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
Jim Lauderdale You're Hoggin' My Mind
Old Californio The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Rebecca Lee Daniels Bloom
Jake Potter Virginia Is For Losers
Eric Erdman Get Back To Back Together
   
   
Savannah Rae All Hat
The Western Express You and Me and the Neon
Jake Potter Over
Suzy Bogguss & T Graham Brown Love Is Blind
T Graham Brown & Vince Gill He'll Take Care Of You
The Bad Ends & Bill Berry All Your Friends Are Dying
Willie Nelson & Lucinda Williams Live Forever
   
   
Sugarcreek Leavin' You
Charley Crockett I'm Just A Clown
Jake Potter Victory Garden
Shedaisy I'm Taking The Wheel
Shedaisy In Terms Of Love
M. Lockwood Porter Out To Find The Answer
   
   
Town Mountain Seasons Don't Change
Margo Price feat. Joshua Hedley Ragged Old Truck
Jake Potter Emerald
Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band Night Time Magic
Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band Broken Lady
Midland More Than A Fever
Wild Ponies Born With A Broken Heart
Samantha Fish No Angels

