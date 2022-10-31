|Interprète
|Titre
|Jim Lauderdale
|You're Hoggin' My Mind
|Old Californio
|The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
|Rebecca Lee Daniels
|Bloom
|Jake Potter
|Virginia Is For Losers
|Eric Erdman
|Get Back To Back Together
|Savannah Rae
|All Hat
|The Western Express
|You and Me and the Neon
|Jake Potter
|Over
|Suzy Bogguss & T Graham Brown
|Love Is Blind
|T Graham Brown & Vince Gill
|He'll Take Care Of You
|The Bad Ends & Bill Berry
|All Your Friends Are Dying
|Willie Nelson & Lucinda Williams
|Live Forever
|Sugarcreek
|Leavin' You
|Charley Crockett
|I'm Just A Clown
|Jake Potter
|Victory Garden
|Shedaisy
|I'm Taking The Wheel
|Shedaisy
|In Terms Of Love
|M. Lockwood Porter
|Out To Find The Answer
|Town Mountain
|Seasons Don't Change
|Margo Price feat. Joshua Hedley
|Ragged Old Truck
|Jake Potter
|Emerald
|Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band
|Night Time Magic
|Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band
|Broken Lady
|Midland
|More Than A Fever
|Wild Ponies
|Born With A Broken Heart
|Samantha Fish
|No Angels
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 30 octobre 2022
ROUTE 66
