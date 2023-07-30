Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 30 juillet 2023

|
Interprète
Titre
Tim McGraw
Lincoln Continentals And Cadillacs
Jim Lauderdale
You're Hoggin' My Mind
RayNicole
Honky Tonk
Brad Paisley
Drive of Shame (feat. Mick Jagger)
Nikki Lane
Good Enough
JJ Grey & Mofro
99 Shades Of Crazy
The Teskey Brothers
Shiny Moon
JJ Cale
Change Your Mind
Leftover Salmon
Fire And Brimstone
Karen Jonas
Throw Me to the Wolves
Ed Snodderly
Better Just Ride The Mule
Steve Dawson
Long Time To Get Old
Eli Young Band
A Lot Like Love
Laura Cantrell
Just Like A Rose
The Sheepdogs
Run Baby Run
Jackson Browne
Redneck Friend
Hannah Aldridge
Unbeliever
Ben de la Cour
Suicide of Town
Bonner Rhae
Hey Girl
Trick Pony
Pour Me
Eileen Rose
Storm Windows
Donice Morace
Wait Til I'm Gone
Jeff Yates
Tyin' One On
Tanya Tucker
Somebody To Care
Mother Earth
Wait, Wait, Wait
Pure Prairie League
You're Bewteen Me
High South
My Way Back Home
LANco
Trouble Maker
Manassas
Right Now
Rita Coolidge
Naked All Night
Cedric Burnside & Steve Azar
Coldwater
Conrad Fisher
Walls
Bellamy Brothers
Satin Sheets
Lick Creek
Radio On