Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 30 juillet 2023

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h30 sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Tim McGraw

Lincoln Continentals And Cadillacs

Jim Lauderdale

You're Hoggin' My Mind

RayNicole

Honky Tonk

Brad Paisley

Drive of Shame (feat. Mick Jagger)

Nikki Lane

Good Enough

 

 

JJ Grey & Mofro

99 Shades Of Crazy

The Teskey Brothers

Shiny Moon

JJ Cale

Change Your Mind

Leftover Salmon

Fire And Brimstone

Karen Jonas

Throw Me to the Wolves

Ed Snodderly

Better Just Ride The Mule

Steve Dawson

Long Time To Get Old

 

 

Eli Young Band

A Lot Like Love

Laura Cantrell

Just Like A Rose

The Sheepdogs

Run Baby Run

Jackson Browne

Redneck Friend

Hannah Aldridge

Unbeliever

Ben de la Cour

Suicide of Town

Bonner Rhae

Hey Girl

Trick Pony

Pour Me

 

 

Eileen Rose

Storm Windows

Donice Morace

Wait Til I'm Gone

Jeff Yates

Tyin' One On

Tanya Tucker

Somebody To Care

Mother Earth

Wait, Wait, Wait

Pure Prairie League

You're Bewteen Me

High South

My Way Back Home

 

 

LANco

Trouble Maker

Manassas

Right Now

Rita Coolidge

Naked All Night

Cedric Burnside & Steve Azar

Coldwater

Conrad Fisher

Walls

Bellamy Brothers

Satin Sheets

Lick Creek

Radio On

