Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 30 janvier 2022

Interprète
Titre
Angaleena Presley
Ain't No Man
Paul Carrack
Good and Ready
Steve Dawson
Bad Omen
Linda Draper
Patience and Lipstick
Ruthie Collins
Cold Comfort
The Remittance Men
Avery Hill
Linda Draper
Begin Again
Anna Ash
Favorite Part
Tammy Cochran
Love Won't Let Me (2e album 2002)
Tammy Cochran
Going, Going, Gone
Ali Sperry
Peace By Moonlight
The Georgia Thunderbolts
Looking For An Old Friend
Fred Wickham Caravan
That One Thing
Linda Draper
81 Camaro
Brad Martin
Wait
Brad Martin
Damn The Whiskey
Jim Keaveny
Golden Carmen
Luke Winslow-King
Slow Sunday June
Kendall Shaffer
Waterin' Hole
Linda Draper
I Go
Rice, Rice, Hillmann & Pedersen
Hard Times
Rice, Rice, Hillmann & Pedersen
Do Right Woman
Zach Neil
Long Live The Cowboy
Ward Davis
Where I Learned To Live
Dan Lynch
Big Wide Sky