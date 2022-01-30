RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 30 janvier 2022

hier à 16:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
Route 66RubriquesClassic 21

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

Interprète

Titre

Angaleena Presley

Ain't No Man

Paul Carrack

Good and Ready

Steve Dawson

Bad Omen

Linda Draper

Patience and Lipstick

 

 

Ruthie Collins

Cold Comfort

The Remittance Men

Avery Hill

Linda Draper

Begin Again

Anna Ash

Favorite Part

Tammy Cochran

Love Won't Let Me (2e album 2002)

Tammy Cochran

Going, Going, Gone

Ali Sperry

Peace By Moonlight

 

 

The Georgia Thunderbolts

Looking For An Old Friend

Fred Wickham Caravan

That One Thing

Linda Draper

81 Camaro

Brad Martin

Wait

Brad Martin

Damn The Whiskey

Jim Keaveny

Golden Carmen

 

 

Luke Winslow-King

Slow Sunday June

Kendall Shaffer

Waterin' Hole

Linda Draper

I Go

Rice, Rice, Hillmann & Pedersen

Hard Times

Rice, Rice, Hillmann & Pedersen

Do Right Woman

Zach Neil

Long Live The Cowboy

Ward Davis

Where I Learned To Live

Dan Lynch

Big Wide Sky

 

 

 

 

 

 

