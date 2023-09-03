Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 3 septembre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Jimmy Buffett
|
Everybody's On The Phone
|
Johnny Winter
|
Bright Lights, Big City featuring Susan Tedeschi
|
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
|
Time Don't Wait
|
Miles Miller
|
Highway Shoes
|
Mary Gauthier
|
Last of the Hobo Kings
|
|
|
Scotty McCreery
|
Cab In A Solo
|
Lick Creek
|
See You Again
|
Miles Miller
|
Solid Gold
|
Tim McGraw
|
She Never Lets It Go To Her Heart
|
Tim McGraw
|
All I Want Is A Life
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Road Runner
|
William Wallace Band
|
Headed Out The Door
|
Lauren Reno
|
Don't Think
|
|
|
Old Californio
|
Come Undone
|
Boz Scaggs
|
Sweet Release
|
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
|
Bring It On Home to Memphis
|
Miles Miller
|
Seeing Clear
|
Lizza Connor
|
Runaway
|
Lizza Connor
|
I Won't
|
Jerry Leger
|
Three Hours Ahead Of Midnight
|
|
|
Kevin Welch
|
Midnight and Noon
|
Lee Roy Parnell
|
Tied Up And Tangled
|
Miles Miller
|
Don't Give Away Love.
|
Kenny Vaughan
|
Train Of Love
|
Redd Volkaert
|
Luther Played The Boogie
|
James Tollison
|
Sound And Color Of Blue
|
Kylie Frey & Randy Houser
|
Horses in Heaven