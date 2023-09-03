Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 3 septembre 2023

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 19h à 21h sur Classic 21, la radio Rock'n'Pop !

Interprète

Titre

Jimmy Buffett

Everybody's On The Phone

Johnny Winter

Bright Lights, Big City featuring Susan Tedeschi

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Time Don't Wait

Miles Miller

Highway Shoes

Mary Gauthier

Last of the Hobo Kings

 

 

Scotty McCreery

Cab In A Solo

Lick Creek

See You Again

Miles Miller

Solid Gold

Tim McGraw

She Never Lets It Go To Her Heart

Tim McGraw

All I Want Is A Life

Lainey Wilson

Road Runner

William Wallace Band

Headed Out The Door

Lauren Reno

Don't Think

 

 

Old Californio

Come Undone

Boz Scaggs

Sweet Release

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

Bring It On Home to Memphis

Miles Miller

Seeing Clear

Lizza Connor

Runaway

Lizza Connor

I Won't

Jerry Leger

Three Hours Ahead Of Midnight

 

 

Kevin Welch

Midnight and Noon

Lee Roy Parnell

Tied Up And Tangled

Miles Miller

Don't Give Away Love.

Kenny Vaughan

Train Of Love

Redd Volkaert

Luther Played The Boogie

James Tollison

Sound And Color Of Blue

Kylie Frey & Randy Houser

Horses in Heaven

