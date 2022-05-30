|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Vince Gill
|
The Old Lucky Diamond Motel
|
Willie Nelson
|
Hard To Be An Outlaw
|
Mira Goto
|
Fine
|
Eric Woodring
|
Anywhere The Highway Goes
|
|
|
Bernardus
|
Back of Your Hand
|
Elles Bailey
|
Shake It Off
|
Eric Woodring
|
Just a Waitin
|
Chris Young
|
The Man I Want To Be
|
Brad Paisley
|
Wrapped Around
|
Slink Moss Explosion
|
Space Cowboy Number One
|
Tyler Halverson and Kylie Frey
|
Your Bar Now
|
|
|
Darden Smith
|
Not Tomorrow Yet
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
The Part of Him
|
Eric Woodring
|
Fall
|
Little Big Town
|
Front Porch Thing
|
Little Big Town
|
Tornado
|
Cam Allen
|
Texas
|
|
|
Fred Wickham Caravan
|
What Happened To Me
|
Ali Sperry
|
Hope
|
Eric Woodring
|
Winters Closing In
|
Alan Jackson
|
Way Beyond The Blues
|
Mike Stevens
|
Like a Little Bird (featuring Polly Harris)
|
Oak Hill Drifters
|
Rusty
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 29 mai 2022
ROUTE 66
