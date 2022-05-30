Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 29 mai 2022

Interprète Titre

Vince Gill The Old Lucky Diamond Motel

Willie Nelson Hard To Be An Outlaw

Mira Goto Fine

Eric Woodring Anywhere The Highway Goes

Bernardus Back of Your Hand

Elles Bailey Shake It Off

Eric Woodring Just a Waitin

Chris Young The Man I Want To Be

Brad Paisley Wrapped Around

Slink Moss Explosion Space Cowboy Number One

Tyler Halverson and Kylie Frey Your Bar Now

Darden Smith Not Tomorrow Yet

Drive-By Truckers The Part of Him

Eric Woodring Fall

Little Big Town Front Porch Thing

Little Big Town Tornado

Cam Allen Texas

Fred Wickham Caravan What Happened To Me

Ali Sperry Hope

Eric Woodring Winters Closing In

Alan Jackson Way Beyond The Blues

Mike Stevens Like a Little Bird (featuring Polly Harris)