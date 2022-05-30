RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 29 mai 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

il y a 23 minutes1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Vince Gill

The Old Lucky Diamond Motel

Willie Nelson

Hard To Be An Outlaw

Mira Goto

Fine

Eric Woodring

Anywhere The Highway Goes

 

 

Bernardus

Back of Your Hand

Elles Bailey

Shake It Off

Eric Woodring

Just a Waitin

Chris Young

The Man I Want To Be

Brad Paisley

Wrapped Around

Slink Moss Explosion

Space Cowboy Number One

Tyler Halverson and Kylie Frey

Your Bar Now

 

 

Darden Smith

Not Tomorrow Yet

Drive-By Truckers

The Part of Him

Eric Woodring

Fall

Little Big Town

Front Porch Thing

Little Big Town

Tornado

Cam Allen

Texas

 

 

Fred Wickham Caravan

What Happened To Me

Ali Sperry

Hope

Eric Woodring

Winters Closing In

Alan Jackson

Way Beyond The Blues

Mike Stevens

Like a Little Bird (featuring Polly Harris)

Oak Hill Drifters

Rusty

