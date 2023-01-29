Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 29 janvier 2023

ROUTE 66

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Shane Profitt

How It Oughta Be

The Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty

It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)

The Western Express

Emptying Me

Steve Dawson

Small Town Talk

The Lone Bellow

Caught Me Thinkin

 

 

Garth Brooks

That Summer

The Wood Brothers

Singin' to Strangers

Steve Dawson

Singin' The Blues

Rascal Flatts

Summer Nights.

Mindy McCready

I Want A Man

Alex Williams

Waging Peace

Remi Mae (featuring Cody Canada)

Washing Machine Song

 

 

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

Robert Jon & the Wreck

Desert Sun

Lance Roark

Honey Babe

Steve Dawson

Guess Things Happen That Way

Brett James

Many Tears Ago

Brett James

Enjoy The Ride

Blake Shelton

Come Back As A Country Boy

 

 

Coffey Anderson

Walk A Mile

Erin Rae

True Love's Face

Steve Dawson

Polaroid.

Elvie Shane

Sympathy for the Devil

Lainey Wilson

What's Up (What's Going On)

Erin Rae

True Love's Face

Margo Price

County Road

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous