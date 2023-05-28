Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 28 mai 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Jason Lee Baker
|
Brothers Like Mine
|
Saints Eleven
|
Love In Hell
|
Tori Martin
|
What Would Dolly Do
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Gulf Coast Moon
|
|
|
Trapper Schoepp
|
Diocese
|
Parker Millsap
|
Magic
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Sundown Kid
|
Jerry Douglas
|
On A Monday
|
Phil Vassar
|
Bobbi With An I
|
Wayne Garner
|
3am In Reno
|
Jack Tidwell
|
Back on Track
|
|
|
Trick Pony
|
Whiskey River (feat. Willie Nelson)
|
Esther Rose
|
Chet Baker
|
Michael Austin
|
God Made Dirt
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Texas Road Trip
|
Suzy Bogguss
|
She Said, He Heard
|
Suzy Bogguss
|
No Way Out
|
Willie Nelson
|
Come on Up to the House (ft. Sheryl Crow & Lukas Nelson)
|
|
|
The Flatlanders
|
Sittin On Top Of The World
|
Mira Goto
|
Anybody Else
|
Wesley Hanna
|
The Waltz
|
The Jerry Douglas Band
|
Hey Joe
|
Caitlyn Smith
|
Contact High
|
Dallas Moore
|
House of Cards