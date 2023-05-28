Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 28 mai 2023

Interprète Titre

Jason Lee Baker Brothers Like Mine

Saints Eleven Love In Hell

Tori Martin What Would Dolly Do

Wesley Hanna Gulf Coast Moon

Trapper Schoepp Diocese

Parker Millsap Magic

Wesley Hanna Sundown Kid

Jerry Douglas On A Monday

Phil Vassar Bobbi With An I

Wayne Garner 3am In Reno

Jack Tidwell Back on Track

Trick Pony Whiskey River (feat. Willie Nelson)

Esther Rose Chet Baker

Michael Austin God Made Dirt

Wesley Hanna Texas Road Trip

Suzy Bogguss She Said, He Heard

Suzy Bogguss No Way Out

Willie Nelson Come on Up to the House (ft. Sheryl Crow & Lukas Nelson)

The Flatlanders Sittin On Top Of The World

Mira Goto Anybody Else

Wesley Hanna The Waltz

The Jerry Douglas Band Hey Joe

Caitlyn Smith Contact High