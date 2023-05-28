Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 28 mai 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Jason Lee Baker

Brothers Like Mine

Saints Eleven

Love In Hell

Tori Martin

What Would Dolly Do

Wesley Hanna

Gulf Coast Moon

 

 

Trapper Schoepp

Diocese

Parker Millsap

Magic

Wesley Hanna

Sundown Kid

Jerry Douglas

On A Monday

Phil Vassar

Bobbi With An I

Wayne Garner

3am In Reno

Jack Tidwell

Back on Track

 

 

Trick Pony

Whiskey River (feat. Willie Nelson)

Esther Rose

Chet Baker

Michael Austin

God Made Dirt

Wesley Hanna

Texas Road Trip

Suzy Bogguss

She Said, He Heard

Suzy Bogguss

No Way Out

Willie Nelson

Come on Up to the House (ft. Sheryl Crow & Lukas Nelson)

 

 

The Flatlanders

Sittin On Top Of The World

Mira Goto

Anybody Else

Wesley Hanna

The Waltz

The Jerry Douglas Band

Hey Joe

Caitlyn Smith

Contact High

Dallas Moore

House of Cards

 

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous