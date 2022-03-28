|Interprète
|Titre
|Shooter Jennings
|Gone to Carolina
|Eddie Montgomery
|My Son (Old Henry Theme)
|Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion
|Hurry Up and Wait
|Roland Justice
|First of April
|Fred Wickham Caravan
|What Happened to Me
|Adam Wakefield
|Dry Days
|Someday Now
|Cooking out and Putting Out
|Roland Justice
|Ever Growing Past
|Dillon Vanders
|Healing Touch
|Clint Black
|When My Ship Comes In
|Clint Black
|The Hard Way
|Sonia Leight
|I Just Might
|Will Hoge
|Out on the Road
|Anna Ash
|Favorite Part
|Roland Justice
|Okeana Girl
|Buddy Jewell
|I Wanna Thank Everyone
|Buddy Jewell
|Sweet Southern Comfort
|James Garland
|Be Your Fool
|James Combs
|Until This Wave Rolls By
|Beau Jennings & The Tigers
|Bring a Little Light
|Roland Justice
|Make Time
|Dale Ann Bradley
|Pearl
|Dale Ann Bradley
|After While
|Willie Nelson
|I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
|Garth LaGrone
|Fort Worth Soon
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 27 mars 2022
ROUTE 66
Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.
