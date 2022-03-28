RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 27 mars 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

Par Jean-Yves Louis
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète Titre
   
Shooter Jennings Gone to Carolina
Eddie Montgomery My Son (Old Henry Theme)
Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion Hurry Up and Wait 
Roland Justice First of April
Fred Wickham Caravan What Happened to Me
   
   
Adam Wakefield Dry Days
Someday Now Cooking out and Putting Out
Roland Justice Ever Growing Past
Dillon Vanders Healing Touch
Clint Black When My Ship Comes In
Clint Black The Hard Way
Sonia Leight I Just Might
   
   
   
Will Hoge Out on the Road
Anna Ash Favorite Part
Roland Justice Okeana Girl
Buddy Jewell I Wanna Thank Everyone
Buddy Jewell Sweet Southern Comfort
James Garland Be Your Fool
   
   
James Combs Until This Wave Rolls By
Beau Jennings & The Tigers Bring a Little Light
Roland Justice Make Time
Dale Ann Bradley Pearl
Dale Ann Bradley After While
Willie Nelson I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
Garth LaGrone Fort Worth Soon

