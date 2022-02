Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 27 février 2022

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast

Belly of the Beast

In Comes The Night

In Comes The Night

In Comes The Night

In Comes The Night

In Comes The Night

In Comes The Night

I've Got Faith In You

I've Got Faith In You

I've Got Faith In You

I've Got Faith In You

I've Got Faith In You

I've Got Faith In You

I Got Friends That Do

I Got Friends That Do

I Got Friends That Do

I Got Friends That Do

I Got Friends That Do

Can't Let Her Get Away

Can't Let Her Get Away

Can't Let Her Get Away

Can't Let Her Get Away

Can't Let Her Get Away

Can't Let Her Get Away

Our Man In The Field