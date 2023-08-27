Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 27 aout 2023

|
Interprète
Titre
Jack Nelson
Roadrunner
Son Volt
Yesterday Got in the Way
Jordan Davis
Tucson Too Late
The White Buffalo
Kingdom For A Fool
Teague Brothers Band
Dont Want To Go Home
Blue Mother Tupelo
Happy
Brothers Osborne
Shoot Me Straight (Live At The Ryman)
Emmylou Harris and the Nash Ramblers
Walls Of Time
Eagles
Life's Been Good
Gretchen Wilson
Over The Hills And Far Away
Adam Berry
Dont Feel Like Dancin Tonight
Tami Neilson
Ain't My Job
Syl Johnson
I'm Back Into You
The War and Treaty
Lover's Game
Far From Saints
The Ride
The Sheepdogs
Up in Canada
The Allman Brothers Band
Low Down Dirty Mean
Heartless Bastards
Skin and Bone
Steve Earle
After Mardi Gras
Hurray For The Riff Raff
End of the Line
Luke Winslow-King
Watch Me Go
Say Zuzu
Glow
The Black Lillies
River Rolls
Mikaela Davis
Don't Stop Now.
Logan Magness
Melt Like Wax
Willie Nelson
Blue Skies
Wayne Hancock
Dog Day Blues
Nikki Lane
Man Up
Amos Lee
Scared Money
Kenny Chesney
Flora-Bama
LANco
Trouble Maker