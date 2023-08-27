Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 27 aout 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h30 sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Jack Nelson

Roadrunner

Son Volt

Yesterday Got in the Way

Jordan Davis

Tucson Too Late

The White Buffalo

Kingdom For A Fool

Teague Brothers Band

Dont Want To Go Home

Blue Mother Tupelo

Happy

 

 

Brothers Osborne

Shoot Me Straight (Live At The Ryman)

Emmylou Harris and the Nash Ramblers

Walls Of Time

Eagles

Life's Been Good

Gretchen Wilson

Over The Hills And Far Away

Adam Berry

Dont Feel Like Dancin Tonight

 

 

Tami Neilson

Ain't My Job

Syl Johnson

I'm Back Into You

The War and Treaty

Lover's Game

Far From Saints

The Ride

The Sheepdogs

Up in Canada

The Allman Brothers Band

Low Down Dirty Mean

Heartless Bastards

Skin and Bone

 

 

Steve Earle

After Mardi Gras

Hurray For The Riff Raff

End of the Line

Luke Winslow-King

Watch Me Go

Say Zuzu

Glow

The Black Lillies

River Rolls

Mikaela Davis

Don't Stop Now.

Logan Magness

Melt Like Wax

 

 

Willie Nelson

Blue Skies

Wayne Hancock

Dog Day Blues

Nikki Lane

Man Up

Amos Lee

Scared Money

Kenny Chesney

Flora-Bama

LANco

Trouble Maker

