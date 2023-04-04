Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 mars 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Steven Tyler

Somebody New

Karen Jonas

Lay Me Down

The Road Hammers

Get on Down the Road

Shoebox Letters

Something I Dont Know

Landon Heights

Do What You Gotta Do

 

 

Alex Williams

Few Short Miles (Bobby's Song)

Micky and The Motorcars

How Far I'll Go

Shoebox Letters

Another Kiss

Kenny Chesney

Ain't Back Yet

Shania Twain

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

The Great Divide

Infinite Line

The Common Linnets

Dust Of Oklahoma

 

 

Wesley Hanna

Sundown Kid

Jon Kott Band

No Paradise

The Bluest Sky

I Am James

Shoebox Letters

Under the Same Roof

Clint Black

When My Ship Comes In

Clint Black

Something To Cry About

Paige Lewis

A Pretty Good Time

 

 

Randy Carson

Life Is Good

Nicole Witt

Smart Girl

Shoebox Letters

Runnin For Daylight.

Delbert McClinton

Come Together

Nikki Hill

Twistin' the Night Away

James Garland

Hangin' On For Dear Life

Weston Ripps

Be My Lover

Reckless Kelly

The Last Goodbye

