Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 mars 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Steven Tyler
|
Somebody New
|
Karen Jonas
|
Lay Me Down
|
The Road Hammers
|
Get on Down the Road
|
Shoebox Letters
|
Something I Dont Know
|
Landon Heights
|
Do What You Gotta Do
|
|
|
Alex Williams
|
Few Short Miles (Bobby's Song)
|
Micky and The Motorcars
|
How Far I'll Go
|
Shoebox Letters
|
Another Kiss
|
Kenny Chesney
|
Ain't Back Yet
|
Shania Twain
|
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
|
The Great Divide
|
Infinite Line
|
The Common Linnets
|
Dust Of Oklahoma
|
|
|
Wesley Hanna
|
Sundown Kid
|
Jon Kott Band
|
No Paradise
|
The Bluest Sky
|
I Am James
|
Shoebox Letters
|
Under the Same Roof
|
Clint Black
|
When My Ship Comes In
|
Clint Black
|
Something To Cry About
|
Paige Lewis
|
A Pretty Good Time
|
|
|
Randy Carson
|
Life Is Good
|
Nicole Witt
|
Smart Girl
|
Shoebox Letters
|
Runnin For Daylight.
|
Delbert McClinton
|
Come Together
|
Nikki Hill
|
Twistin' the Night Away
|
James Garland
|
Hangin' On For Dear Life
|
Weston Ripps
|
Be My Lover
|
Reckless Kelly
|
The Last Goodbye