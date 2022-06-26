|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
49 Winchester
|
All I Need
|
Allison Moorer
|
I Ain't The One
|
Phill Reynolds
|
Man In A Suitcase
|
John Calvin Abney
|
Call Me Achilles
|
Little Feet
|
Dixie Chicken
|
|
|
Corb Lund
|
Little Rock
|
Fantastic Cat
|
C'Mon Armageddon
|
Phill Reynolds
|
It Rains
|
Gretchen Wilson
|
I Got Your Country Right Here
|
Brad Paisley
|
We Danced
|
Vince Gill
|
Tell Me Fool
|
Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band
|
Night Time Magic
|
|
|
Whiskey Myers
|
Lightning Bugs And Rain
|
Rosanne Cash
|
Burn Down This Town
|
Phill Reynolds
|
Dive Bar Oblivion
|
Jeffrey Steele
|
Tip Your Hat To The Teacher (qui ouvre)
|
Jeffrey Steele
|
Hollywood Girl (qui ferme)
|
The Ransom Brothers
|
Baby Doll
|
|
|
Old Crow Medicine Show
|
Paint This Town
|
Erin Rae
|
Modern Woman
|
Phill Reynolds
|
A Clockwork Dream
|
The Chapmans
|
Fire in the Canyon
|
The Chapmans
|
Ode to the Simple Man
|
Melissa Etheridge
|
Burning Love
|
Dwight Yoakam
|
Mystery Train
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 juin 2022
