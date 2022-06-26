RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 juin 2022

hier à 15:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

49 Winchester

All I Need

Allison Moorer

I Ain't The One

Phill Reynolds

Man In A Suitcase

John Calvin Abney

Call Me Achilles

Little Feet

Dixie Chicken

 

 

Corb Lund

Little Rock

Fantastic Cat

C'Mon Armageddon

Phill Reynolds

It Rains

Gretchen Wilson

I Got Your Country Right Here

Brad Paisley

We Danced

Vince Gill

Tell Me Fool

Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band

Night Time Magic

 

 

Whiskey Myers

Lightning Bugs And Rain

Rosanne Cash

Burn Down This Town

Phill Reynolds

Dive Bar Oblivion

Jeffrey Steele

Tip Your Hat To The Teacher (qui ouvre)

Jeffrey Steele

Hollywood Girl (qui ferme)

The Ransom Brothers

Baby Doll

 

 

Old Crow Medicine Show

Paint This Town

Erin Rae

Modern Woman

Phill Reynolds

A Clockwork Dream

The Chapmans

Fire in the Canyon

The Chapmans

Ode to the Simple Man

Melissa Etheridge

Burning Love

Dwight Yoakam

Mystery Train

Articles recommandés pour vous