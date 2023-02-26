Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 février 2023

Interprète Titre

Jesse Dayton May Have to Do It (Don't Have to Like It) (Live)

Landon Heights Do What You Gotta Do

Esther Rose Chet Baker

The Bluest Sky Bulletproof Man

Waylon Jennings Rose In Paradise

The Gibson Brothers So Long, Mama

Emmylou Harris Queen Of The Silver Dollar

The Bluest Sky Make Up Suzy

Linda Ronstadt You're No Good

The Judds Mama He's Crazy

Mendon Hale Girly Drink

Aaron Watson Getaway Truck

Cody Jinks All It Cost Me Was Everything

Will Stewart Can't Break Through

Julia Sanders Only Me and You

The Bluest Sky I Am James

Brooks & Dunn My Maria

Brooks & Dunn Mama Don't Get Dressed Up For Nothing

Randy Carson Life Is Good

John Fogerty Hot Rod Heart (with Brad Paisley)

Cole Swindell No Can Left Behind

The Bluest Sky Amy Jean

Terri Clark Walkin' After Midnight

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis Going Up the Country

Tyler Bull You Were Mine

Reckless Kelly Fightin’ For