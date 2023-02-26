Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 février 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Jesse Dayton
|
May Have to Do It (Don't Have to Like It) (Live)
|
Landon Heights
|
Do What You Gotta Do
|
Esther Rose
|
Chet Baker
|
The Bluest Sky
|
Bulletproof Man
|
Waylon Jennings
|
Rose In Paradise
|
|
|
The Gibson Brothers
|
So Long, Mama
|
Emmylou Harris
|
Queen Of The Silver Dollar
|
The Bluest Sky
|
Make Up Suzy
|
Linda Ronstadt
|
You're No Good
|
The Judds
|
Mama He's Crazy
|
Mendon Hale
|
Girly Drink
|
Aaron Watson
|
Getaway Truck
|
|
|
Cody Jinks
|
All It Cost Me Was Everything
|
Will Stewart
|
Can't Break Through
|
Julia Sanders
|
Only Me and You
|
The Bluest Sky
|
I Am James
|
Brooks & Dunn
|
My Maria
|
Brooks & Dunn
|
Mama Don't Get Dressed Up For Nothing
|
Randy Carson
|
Life Is Good
|
|
|
John Fogerty
|
Hot Rod Heart (with Brad Paisley)
|
Cole Swindell
|
No Can Left Behind
|
The Bluest Sky
|
Amy Jean
|
Terri Clark
|
Walkin' After Midnight
|
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
|
Going Up the Country
|
Tyler Bull
|
You Were Mine
|
Reckless Kelly
|
Fightin’ For
|
Cross Canadian Ragweed
|
In Oklahoma