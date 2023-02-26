Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 26 février 2023

ROUTE 66

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Jesse Dayton

May Have to Do It (Don't Have to Like It) (Live)

Landon Heights

Do What You Gotta Do

Esther Rose

Chet Baker

The Bluest Sky

Bulletproof Man

Waylon Jennings

Rose In Paradise

 

 

The Gibson Brothers

So Long, Mama

Emmylou Harris

Queen Of The Silver Dollar

The Bluest Sky

Make Up Suzy

Linda Ronstadt

You're No Good

The Judds

Mama He's Crazy

Mendon Hale

Girly Drink

Aaron Watson

Getaway Truck

 

 

Cody Jinks

All It Cost Me Was Everything

Will Stewart

Can't Break Through

Julia Sanders

Only Me and You

The Bluest Sky

I Am James

Brooks & Dunn

My Maria

Brooks & Dunn

Mama Don't Get Dressed Up For Nothing

Randy Carson

Life Is Good

 

 

John Fogerty

Hot Rod Heart (with Brad Paisley)

Cole Swindell

No Can Left Behind

The Bluest Sky

Amy Jean

Terri Clark

Walkin' After Midnight

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis

Going Up the Country

Tyler Bull

You Were Mine

Reckless Kelly

Fightin’ For

Cross Canadian Ragweed

In Oklahoma

 

