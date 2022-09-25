Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 25 septembre 2022

Interprète Titre

49 Winchester Annabel

Nikki Lane Born Tough

Alex Williams Waging Peace

Joselyn & Don Deep Down

Bowregard High on a Mountain

Angaleena Presley Blessing and a Curse

Joselyn & Don Give up the Ghost

Boy Howdy Bigger Fish To Fry

Boy Howdy Love The One You're With

Caroline Herring A Little Bit Of Mercy

Jackson Browne Until Justice Is Real

Dylan LeBlanc Easy Way Out

Marcus King Blues Worse Than I Ever Had

Joselyn & Don Seeds and Bones

Garth Brooks We Shall Be Free

Garth Brooks Dixie Chicken

Eric Woodring Anywhere The Highway Goes

Chris Hillman Falling Again

Bellamy Brothers No Country Music For Old Men (feat. John Anderson)

Joselyn & Don Light A Spark

Marty Robbins Big Iron

Dwight Yoakam Fast As You