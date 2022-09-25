Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 25 septembre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
49 Winchester
|
Annabel
|
Nikki Lane
|
Born Tough
|
Alex Williams
|
Waging Peace
|
Joselyn & Don
|
Deep Down
|
Bowregard
|
High on a Mountain
|
Angaleena Presley
|
Blessing and a Curse
|
Joselyn & Don
|
Give up the Ghost
|
Boy Howdy
|
Bigger Fish To Fry
|
Boy Howdy
|
Love The One You're With
|
Caroline Herring
|
A Little Bit Of Mercy
|
Jackson Browne
|
Until Justice Is Real
|
|
|
Dylan LeBlanc
|
Easy Way Out
|
Marcus King
|
Blues Worse Than I Ever Had
|
Joselyn & Don
|
Seeds and Bones
|
Garth Brooks
|
We Shall Be Free
|
Garth Brooks
|
Dixie Chicken
|
Eric Woodring
|
Anywhere The Highway Goes
|
Chris Hillman
|
Falling Again
|
Bellamy Brothers
|
No Country Music For Old Men (feat. John Anderson)
|
Joselyn & Don
|
Light A Spark
|
Marty Robbins
|
Big Iron
|
Dwight Yoakam
|
Fast As You
|
Jennifer Nettles
|
That Girl