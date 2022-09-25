RTBFPasser au contenu
Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 25 septembre 2022

ROUTE 66

il y a 3 heuresTemps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

49 Winchester

Annabel

Nikki Lane

Born Tough

Alex Williams

Waging Peace

Joselyn & Don

Deep Down

Bowregard

High on a Mountain

Angaleena Presley

Blessing and a Curse

Joselyn & Don

Give up the Ghost

Boy Howdy

Bigger Fish To Fry

Boy Howdy

Love The One You're With

Caroline Herring

A Little Bit Of Mercy

Jackson Browne

Until Justice Is Real

 

 

Dylan LeBlanc

Easy Way Out

Marcus King

Blues Worse Than I Ever Had

Joselyn & Don

Seeds and Bones

Garth Brooks

We Shall Be Free

Garth Brooks

Dixie Chicken

Eric Woodring

Anywhere The Highway Goes

Chris Hillman

Falling Again

Bellamy Brothers

No Country Music For Old Men (feat. John Anderson)

Joselyn & Don

Light A Spark

Marty Robbins

Big Iron

Dwight Yoakam

Fast As You

Jennifer Nettles

That Girl

 

