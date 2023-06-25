Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 25 juin 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Delbert McClinton
|
Honky Tonkin' (I Guess I Done Me Some)
|
Drew Cooper
|
Best Of Me
|
Beau Jennings & The Tigers
|
People In This Town
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
Tornadoes
|
Peach & Quiet
|
Shoreline After a Storm
|
|
|
The Lone Bellow
|
Caught Me Thinkin'
|
Casey Baker (Ft. Grooveline Horns)
|
Missin' You
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
Goode's Field Road
|
Band Of Horses
|
Older
|
The Chicks
|
March March
|
The Steeldrivers
|
Ghosts of Mississippi
|
Casey Chesnutt
|
Taste of Beer
|
|
|
The Georgia Satellites
|
Railroad Steel
|
Steel Skarecrow
|
Liquid Courage
|
Eileen Rose
|
Storm Windows
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
Carl Perkins' Cadillac
|
Brad Paisley
|
We Danced
|
Brad Paisley
|
Long Sermon
|
Jayhawks
|
Tiny Arrows
|
|
|
Ben de la Cour
|
Suicide of Town
|
Andy Fairweather Low
|
Got Me a Party
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
The Sands Of Iwo Jima
|
James Luther Dickinson
|
Dixie Fried
|
Hayseed Dixie
|
War Pigs
|
The Gibson Brothers
|
Shut Up And Dance
|
Conrad Fisher
|
Walls
|
Will Carter Band
|
Sway