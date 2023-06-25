Passer au contenu
Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 25 juin 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Delbert McClinton

Honky Tonkin' (I Guess I Done Me Some)

Drew Cooper

Best Of Me

Beau Jennings & The Tigers

People In This Town

Drive-By Truckers

Tornadoes

Peach & Quiet

Shoreline After a Storm

 

 

The Lone Bellow

Caught Me Thinkin'

Casey Baker (Ft. Grooveline Horns)

Missin' You

Drive-By Truckers

Goode's Field Road

Band Of Horses

Older

The Chicks

March March

The Steeldrivers

Ghosts of Mississippi

Casey Chesnutt

Taste of Beer

 

 

The Georgia Satellites

Railroad Steel

Steel Skarecrow

Liquid Courage

Eileen Rose

Storm Windows

Drive-By Truckers

Carl Perkins' Cadillac

Brad Paisley

We Danced

Brad Paisley

Long Sermon

Jayhawks

Tiny Arrows

 

 

Ben de la Cour

Suicide of Town

Andy Fairweather Low

Got Me a Party

Drive-By Truckers

The Sands Of Iwo Jima

James Luther Dickinson

Dixie Fried

Hayseed Dixie

War Pigs

The Gibson Brothers

Shut Up And Dance

Conrad Fisher

Walls

Will Carter Band

Sway

 

