Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 24 septembre 2023

|Interprète
|Titre
|Martina Mcbride
|Wild Night
|Marty Brown
|I'm on a Roll (Better Than It's Ever Been)
|Eric Church
|Gimme Shelter
|The Howdies
|Buddies
|Lee Harvey Osmond
|Honey Runnin'
|Sam Lowe
|Live That Line
|Chris Stamey
|The Great Escape
|Manassas
|Song of Love
|The Howdies
|Biscuits & Gravy
|Luke Bryan
|Thats My Kind Of Night
|Kenny Rogers
|He Will, She Knows
|Brooks Dixon
|Needles
|Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys
|The Power
|Lucinda Williams
|This Is Not My Town
|Marshall Lawrence
|I Got To Ramble
|Luther Dickinson
|Are You Sure
|The Howdies
|Quitting Time
|Mark Collie
|Even The Man In The Moon Is Crying
|Mark Collie
|Hardin County Line
|Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
|Overpass
|The Watson Twins
|Never Be Another You
|The Howdies
|Cry Mercy
|Ray Charles & Ricky Skaggs
|Friendship
|Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby
|The Way It Is
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Vestavia Hills