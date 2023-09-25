Passer au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 24 septembre 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 19h à 21h sur Classic 21, la radio Rock'n'Pop !

Interprète Titre
   
   
Martina Mcbride Wild Night
Marty Brown I'm on a Roll (Better Than It's Ever Been)
Eric Church Gimme Shelter
The Howdies Buddies
Lee Harvey Osmond Honey Runnin'
Sam Lowe Live That Line
   
   
Chris Stamey The Great Escape
Manassas Song of Love
The Howdies Biscuits & Gravy
Luke Bryan Thats My Kind Of Night
Kenny Rogers He Will, She Knows
Brooks Dixon Needles
Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys The Power
   
   
Lucinda Williams This Is Not My Town
Marshall Lawrence I Got To Ramble
Luther Dickinson Are You Sure
The Howdies Quitting Time
Mark Collie Even The Man In The Moon Is Crying
Mark Collie Hardin County Line
   
   
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Overpass
The Watson Twins Never Be Another You
The Howdies Cry Mercy
Ray Charles & Ricky Skaggs Friendship
Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby The Way It Is
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Vestavia Hills

