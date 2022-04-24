RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 24 avril 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

hier à 15:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Mockingbird

Flames

Bailey Bigger

Mississippi You're On My Mind.

Rodney Crowell

Funky and the Farm-Boy

Susan Cattaneo

All Is Quiet

Toby Keith

Peso In My Pocket

 

 

Midland

Sunrise Tells The Story

Jim Bachmann

Upside of Down

Susan Cattaneo

Blackbirds

Harley Kimbro Lewis

Who's Hungry

Garth Brooks

Friends In Low Places

Tim McGraw

The Cowboy in Me

Cody Jinks

Feeding the Flames

 

 

Mike Stevens

Devil’s Bride

Darden Smith

Not Tomorrow Yet

Susan Cattaneo

Hold Onto Hope

MidSouth

She Knows

MidSouth

Puttin' The Ax (To The Root Of My Troubles)

Jenny Berkel

Lavender City

 

 

James Robert Webb

Lovesick Drifting Cowboy

Hayes Carll

To Keep From Being Found

Susan Cattaneo

Time Love Gravity

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Riding the Chief

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

We Needed This Ride

Jason Byrd

Sounds Good To Me

Debra D' Lane

Dig

Aaron Ray Vaughan

Back Road

