|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Mockingbird
|
Flames
|
Bailey Bigger
|
Mississippi You're On My Mind.
|
Rodney Crowell
|
Funky and the Farm-Boy
|
Susan Cattaneo
|
All Is Quiet
|
Toby Keith
|
Peso In My Pocket
|
|
|
Midland
|
Sunrise Tells The Story
|
Jim Bachmann
|
Upside of Down
|
Susan Cattaneo
|
Blackbirds
|
Harley Kimbro Lewis
|
Who's Hungry
|
Garth Brooks
|
Friends In Low Places
|
Tim McGraw
|
The Cowboy in Me
|
Cody Jinks
|
Feeding the Flames
|
|
|
Mike Stevens
|
Devil’s Bride
|
Darden Smith
|
Not Tomorrow Yet
|
Susan Cattaneo
|
Hold Onto Hope
|
MidSouth
|
She Knows
|
MidSouth
|
Puttin' The Ax (To The Root Of My Troubles)
|
Jenny Berkel
|
Lavender City
|
|
|
James Robert Webb
|
Lovesick Drifting Cowboy
|
Hayes Carll
|
To Keep From Being Found
|
Susan Cattaneo
|
Time Love Gravity
|
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|
Riding the Chief
|
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|
We Needed This Ride
|
Jason Byrd
|
Sounds Good To Me
|
Debra D' Lane
|
Dig
|
Aaron Ray Vaughan
|
Back Road
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 24 avril 2022
ROUTE 66
Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.
