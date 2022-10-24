Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 23 octobre 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Nikki Lane
Good Enough
Zac Cross Band
Times Like These
Allison Moorer
Hey Jezebel
Alex Williams
A Higher Road
Lund
Good Advice
Teddy and the Rough Riders
Dance Floor Blues
Alex Williams
Rock Bottom
Dwight Yoakam
Second Hand Heart
Dwight Yoakam
Baby Don't Go
John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
Little Goodnight
Eric Erdman
Get Back To Back Together
John Perkins
Country With Me
Alex Williams
The Vice
Jerry Jeff Walker
Heart Of Saturday Night
Jerry Jeff Walker
It’s A Good Night For Singing
Poco
Little Darlin'
Rusty Steel
Shelter
The Williams Brothers
She Took A Lot Of Pills (And Died)
May Erlewine
Could Have Been
Alex Williams
Confession
Dave Dudley
Six Days On The Road
Babby Bare
Detroit City
M. Lockwood Porter
Cried Through the Night
Larkin Poe
Rockin’ In The Free World
comblage instru
Uncle Nolan - Man It Must Suck To Be You