Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 23 octobre 2022

Interprète Titre

Nikki Lane Good Enough

Zac Cross Band Times Like These

Allison Moorer Hey Jezebel

Alex Williams A Higher Road

Lund Good Advice

Teddy and the Rough Riders Dance Floor Blues

Alex Williams Rock Bottom

Dwight Yoakam Second Hand Heart

Dwight Yoakam Baby Don't Go

John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band Little Goodnight

Eric Erdman Get Back To Back Together

John Perkins Country With Me

Alex Williams The Vice

Jerry Jeff Walker Heart Of Saturday Night

Jerry Jeff Walker It’s A Good Night For Singing

Poco Little Darlin'

Rusty Steel Shelter

The Williams Brothers She Took A Lot Of Pills (And Died)

May Erlewine Could Have Been

Alex Williams Confession

Dave Dudley Six Days On The Road

Babby Bare Detroit City

M. Lockwood Porter Cried Through the Night

Larkin Poe Rockin’ In The Free World