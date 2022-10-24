Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 23 octobre 2022

ROUTE 66

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Nikki Lane

Good Enough

Zac Cross Band

Times Like These

Allison Moorer

Hey Jezebel

Alex Williams

A Higher Road

 

 

Lund

Good Advice

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Dance Floor Blues

Alex Williams

Rock Bottom

Dwight Yoakam

Second Hand Heart

Dwight Yoakam

Baby Don't Go

John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

Little Goodnight

 

 

Eric Erdman

Get Back To Back Together

John Perkins

Country With Me

Alex Williams

The Vice

Jerry Jeff Walker

Heart Of Saturday Night

Jerry Jeff Walker

It’s A Good Night For Singing

Poco

Little Darlin'

Rusty Steel

Shelter

 

 

The  Williams Brothers

She Took A Lot Of Pills (And Died)

May Erlewine

Could Have Been

Alex Williams

Confession

Dave Dudley

Six Days On The Road

Babby Bare

Detroit City

M. Lockwood Porter

Cried Through the Night

Larkin Poe

Rockin’ In The Free World

comblage instru

Uncle Nolan - Man It Must Suck To Be You

 

