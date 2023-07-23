Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 23 juillet 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
George Strait
|
Here for a Good Time
|
Larkin Poe
|
Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues
|
Whiskey Myers
|
Mission to Mars
|
Ollabelle
|
Last Lullaby
|
Wynonah Dove
|
Amsterdam
|
|
|
Hans Theessink
|
Let Go
|
Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers
|
Son Of A Preacherman
|
David Lindley & Jackson Browne
|
Take It Easy
|
Sisters Wade Revival
|
Can't Find My Way Home
|
Billy Simard
|
Pieces of Honey
|
Allison Moorer
|
Best That I Can Do
|
Loggins & Messina
|
Back to Georgia
|
Firefall
|
Mexico
|
|
|
Esther Rose
|
Chet Baker
|
Anton Fermhede
|
Wind Song
|
The Steve Miller Band
|
Can't Be Satisfied
|
John Fogerty
|
Bad Moon Rising (with Zac Brown Band)
|
Alex Williams
|
Freak Flag
|
The Panhandlers
|
West Texas Is The Best Texas
|
Drew Cooper
|
Best of Me
|
|
|
Whiskey Gentry
|
Seven Year Ache
|
Rosanne Cash
|
The Feeling
|
Jesse Colin Young
|
Fool
|
Sunset Canyoneers
|
Spirits
|
Kevin Morby
|
Kingdom Of Broken Hearts
|
The War and Treaty
|
Yesterday's Burn
|
|
|
Zach Aaron
|
Animal Of Burden
|
Chris Castro
|
Til I’m Gone
|
Brandy Clark
|
All Over Again
|
The Northern Belle
|
No Clue
|
Trigger Hippy
|
Strung out on the Pain
|
Robert Jon & the Wreck
|
Desert Sun
|
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry