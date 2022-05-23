RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 22 mai 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

il y a 4 heures1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète Titre
Beau Jennings & The Tigers Bring a Little Light
Dusty Moats Holdin' On
Krista Shows Hell Or High Water
Jangling Sparrows Dance Around The Fire
Brandon Jenkins Somersault
49 Winchester Russell County Line
Jangling Sparrows Americana B Roll
Dolly Parton Jolene
Reba McEntire The Clown
Bill Filipiak Fearing The Dawn
The Wild Feathers Ain’t Lookin
Matthews Southern Comfort Right as Rain
Jangling Sparrows Contagious
Royal Wade Kimes Lonesome Cowboy
Royal Wade Kimes Feelin Stud
Cam Allen Texas
   
   
Darden Smith Turn the Other Cheek
Bailey Bigger South Dakota
Jangling Sparrows I Still Love Rock n Roll
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Big Backyard (feat. Old Crow Medicine Show)
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Crooked Tree
Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables Feet Back on the Ground
Garrett T. Capps Gettin Better

