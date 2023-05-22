Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 21 mai 2023

ROUTE 66

Temps de lecture
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Rossington

Dance While You're Cookin'

Steve Earle And The Dukes

The Saint Of Lost Causes

Tish Hinojosa

In the Real West

Parker Millsap

Magic

Trapper Schoepp

Diocese

 

 

Daisy Jones & The Six

Regret Me

Libby Rodenbough

Which Way (Tactical Khakis)

Parker Millsap

Running on Time

Luke Bryan

Crash My Party

Jimmy LaFave

Route 66 Revisited

Tami Neilson

The Grudge

Sam Outlaw

Polyamorous

 

 

Jack Tidwell

Back on Track

The Bros. Landreth

Runaway Train

Cody Jinks

She's All Mine

Parker Millsap

What You've Shown Me

Toby Keith

That's Not How It Is

Toby Keith

Who's Your Daddy

Charlie McCabe

Amigo

 

 

Joe Nichols

Old School Country Song

Eileen Rose

Storm Windows

Parker Millsap

Wilderness Within You (feat. Gillian Welch)

Smokie

Have You Ever Seen The Rain

North Mississippi Allstars

My Hometown

Malcolm Holcombe

Bits And Pieces

Trisha Yearwood

Your Husbands Cheatin On Us

 

