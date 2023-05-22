Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 21 mai 2023

Interprète Titre

Rossington Dance While You're Cookin'

Steve Earle And The Dukes The Saint Of Lost Causes

Tish Hinojosa In the Real West

Parker Millsap Magic

Trapper Schoepp Diocese

Daisy Jones & The Six Regret Me

Libby Rodenbough Which Way (Tactical Khakis)

Parker Millsap Running on Time

Luke Bryan Crash My Party

Jimmy LaFave Route 66 Revisited

Tami Neilson The Grudge

Sam Outlaw Polyamorous

Jack Tidwell Back on Track

The Bros. Landreth Runaway Train

Cody Jinks She's All Mine

Parker Millsap What You've Shown Me

Toby Keith That's Not How It Is

Toby Keith Who's Your Daddy

Charlie McCabe Amigo

Joe Nichols Old School Country Song

Eileen Rose Storm Windows

Parker Millsap Wilderness Within You (feat. Gillian Welch)

Smokie Have You Ever Seen The Rain

North Mississippi Allstars My Hometown

Malcolm Holcombe Bits And Pieces