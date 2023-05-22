Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 21 mai 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Rossington
|
Dance While You're Cookin'
|
Steve Earle And The Dukes
|
The Saint Of Lost Causes
|
Tish Hinojosa
|
In the Real West
|
Parker Millsap
|
Magic
|
Trapper Schoepp
|
Diocese
|
|
|
Daisy Jones & The Six
|
Regret Me
|
Libby Rodenbough
|
Which Way (Tactical Khakis)
|
Parker Millsap
|
Running on Time
|
Luke Bryan
|
Crash My Party
|
Jimmy LaFave
|
Route 66 Revisited
|
Tami Neilson
|
The Grudge
|
Sam Outlaw
|
Polyamorous
|
|
|
Jack Tidwell
|
Back on Track
|
The Bros. Landreth
|
Runaway Train
|
Cody Jinks
|
She's All Mine
|
Parker Millsap
|
What You've Shown Me
|
Toby Keith
|
That's Not How It Is
|
Toby Keith
|
Who's Your Daddy
|
Charlie McCabe
|
Amigo
|
|
|
Joe Nichols
|
Old School Country Song
|
Eileen Rose
|
Storm Windows
|
Parker Millsap
|
Wilderness Within You (feat. Gillian Welch)
|
Smokie
|
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
|
North Mississippi Allstars
|
My Hometown
|
Malcolm Holcombe
|
Bits And Pieces
|
Trisha Yearwood
|
Your Husbands Cheatin On Us