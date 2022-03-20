RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 20 mars 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

hier à 16:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Brandon Jenkins

High Time

Dana Fuchs

Drive

Drake Milligan

Over Drinkin' Under Thinkin'

Blake Shelton

Come Back As A Country Boy

Lacy Younger

A New Man

 

 

North Mississippi Allstars

Outside (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)

Darling West

No More

Blake Shelton

The Flow

Say Zuzu

Pennsylvania

Charley Pride

Me And Bobby McGee

Willie Neslon & Waylon Jennings

Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

 

 

Jamey Johnson

My Home's In Alabama

Sawyer Brown

Thank God for You

Blake Shelton feat. Brooks & Dunn

Throw It On Back

Butchers Blind

Enough Already Anyway

Butchers Blind

Honestly

Pete Mancini

Patchwork

Ri Wolfe

Hurricane

 

 

Beau Jennings & The Tigers

I'm Reaching, Lord

49 Winchester

Russell County Line

Linda Draper

81 Camaro

The Barefoot Movement

Anywhere I Plant My Feet (Live)

Woody Pines

Make It to the Woods

Billy Bragg & Wilco

California Stars

Puss N Boots

Jesus, Etc

 

 

 

